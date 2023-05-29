VanEck reduces fees on NUGG

VanEck has dropped the management fees for its Gold Bullion ETF (NUGG) from 0.39% to 0.25% p.a.

The ETF, which launched in December last year, is physically backed by gold bullion sourced from Australian gold producers.

VanEck Asia Pacific managing director Arian Neiron said in the months since NUGG was launched, the group has been astounded by the level of investor interest in gold and gold equities.

"NUGG's new fee will enable more investors to gain exposure to VanEck's gold bullion strategy, further extending our leadership in the gold space," Neiron said.

"This makes the most cost-effective physical gold ETF even more affordable."

Neiron said the fee reduction comes at an opportune time for investors given the current market volatility.

"History has shown, when confidence erodes, or when there is extreme volatility in markets, investors turn to gold," he said.

"We are confident that the new fee will encourage more investors and their advisers to consider NUGG for their gold exposure.

"The new fee is consistent with our business objective of providing investors with opportunities to access the best investment outcomes."

Meanwhile, VanEck launched its 33rd ETF, the 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (TBIL) on the ASX last week.