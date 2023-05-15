VanEck launches US bond ETF

VanEck will introduce its 33rd ETF later this week - the first of its kind to be listed on the ASX, the manager says.

The VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (TBIL) will list on the ASX on Thursday morning.

According to VanEck, TBIL is the first short-term US Treasury bond ETF of its kind listed on the bourse, consisting of short-term US treasury bills that are high-quality AAA-rated securities.

VanEck chief executive and managing director APAC Arian Neiron said the fund is launching at an opportune moment for investors, as over the past 12 months short-term treasury bond yields have jumped following a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

"Short-term treasury bond yields should continue to rise while inflation persists," Neiron said.

"As TBIL comes to market short-term US treasury yields have surged to highs not seen for over a decade as the Fed has continued its unrelenting fight against inflation.

"That presents an attractive opportunity for Australian investors to target the high yields of short dated US treasury securities given the RBA cash rate is lower."

Currently, short-term treasury bond yields are higher than longer-term yields as an inverted yield curve, Neiron said.

"Investors are increasingly looking for portfolio defence as inflation remains high and markets are volatile... Improving the credit quality of investors' fixed income sleeve can help build portfolio defence given US Treasury Securities are the 'go-to' asset for risk management," he said.

For Australian investors, exposure to liquid US Treasury Securities offers a potential hedge against systemic or market episodes.

"With TBIL being Australian dollar unhedged and the Australian dollar considered as a 'risk on' currency, in times of uncertainty the Australian dollar has historically lost value relative to the US dollar," Neiron said.

"The US dollar exposure may provide capital appreciation during periods of economic weakness."

This follows the launch of the VanEck Gold Bullion ETF (NUGG), which was listed in December last year.