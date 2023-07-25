Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Vale Michael Murray

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 25 JUL 2023   11:56AM

Australian Ethical is honouring its head of domestic equities Michael Murray, following his sad passing last week.

Sharing the news, Australian Ethical chief executive and managing director John McMurdo offered his heartfelt condolences to Murray's family, friends, and colleagues.

"Anyone who knows Mike knows he was an outstanding professional; ably leading the domestic equities team at Australian Ethical over the past seven years," McMurdo said.

"I had the great pleasure of working with Mike over the past three and a half years since joining the company, and Mike's warmth, decisiveness and counsel was invaluable to me.

"Undoubtedly, Mike touched many of your lives across his stellar 27-year career, as he did ours."

Murray joined Australian Ethical in 2016, having previously served as a portfolio manager for ethical and ESG aware clients at Integrity Investment Management and AMP Capital.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

McMurdo said Murray was a strong and empathetic leader and made the time to share his knowledge and expertise with his team and the broader Australian Ethical family.

"But we are all more than our work, and I want to honour Mike as a first-class human and one of the genuine nice guys," McMurdo said.

"Mike was a son, husband, father, brother, friend, colleague, mentor, and teammate who made a difference in all our worlds."

Tributes to Murray have flowed on Australian Ethical's LinkedIn page, with many remembering him for his warm nature, hard work ethic and great sense of humour. He's been described as an early advocate of ESG, always passionate and professional.

"We will miss you dearly, mate. Rest in peace," McMurdo concluded.

Murray is survived by his wife Sally and their two children.

Read more: Australian EthicalMichael MurrayJohn McMurdo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical selects new administrator
Last chance to vote: MAX Awards
Industry fund market share soars: KPMG
MAX Awards 2023: Get voting
AMP wealth management AUM grows $2bn
Kapstream wins new mandate
Australian Ethical adds to leadership team
Australian Ethical flows driven by super
Industry fund tops personal super tables
MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products

Editor's Choice

GBST snaps up Advice Intelligence

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
GBST, a cloud-based SaaS wealth management provider, has acquired Advice Intelligence, the financial planning software provider that entered voluntary administration in May.

UniSuper awards impact mandate, inks industrial deal

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
UniSuper signed an exclusive institutional mandate with a boutique impact investor, while also purchasing an industrial portfolio from a major global pension fund worth more than $1 billion.

New Vanguard regional ETF capital markets lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:15PM
Vanguard Australia has appointed new lead for the Asia Pacific region who will oversee ETF capital markets as the incumbent takes up another role within the firm.

Advisers service 120 clients on average

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:59AM
The decreasing pool of financial advisers saw the average number of advised clients rise by 6% to 120 from 113 one year ago, according to Investment Trends.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.