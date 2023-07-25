Vale Michael Murray

Australian Ethical is honouring its head of domestic equities Michael Murray, following his sad passing last week.

Sharing the news, Australian Ethical chief executive and managing director John McMurdo offered his heartfelt condolences to Murray's family, friends, and colleagues.

"Anyone who knows Mike knows he was an outstanding professional; ably leading the domestic equities team at Australian Ethical over the past seven years," McMurdo said.

"I had the great pleasure of working with Mike over the past three and a half years since joining the company, and Mike's warmth, decisiveness and counsel was invaluable to me.

"Undoubtedly, Mike touched many of your lives across his stellar 27-year career, as he did ours."

Murray joined Australian Ethical in 2016, having previously served as a portfolio manager for ethical and ESG aware clients at Integrity Investment Management and AMP Capital.

McMurdo said Murray was a strong and empathetic leader and made the time to share his knowledge and expertise with his team and the broader Australian Ethical family.

"But we are all more than our work, and I want to honour Mike as a first-class human and one of the genuine nice guys," McMurdo said.

"Mike was a son, husband, father, brother, friend, colleague, mentor, and teammate who made a difference in all our worlds."

Tributes to Murray have flowed on Australian Ethical's LinkedIn page, with many remembering him for his warm nature, hard work ethic and great sense of humour. He's been described as an early advocate of ESG, always passionate and professional.

"We will miss you dearly, mate. Rest in peace," McMurdo concluded.

Murray is survived by his wife Sally and their two children.