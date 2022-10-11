US state public pensions fragile: Report

The volatility and fragility of US pension funds makes clear that state and local retirement systems collectively aren't going to invest their way out of their poor funded status, an Equable report says.

Equable's State of Pensions 2022 report says adjustments must be made to account for the shortfall, which means changing contribution rates or benefit values or both, the report propositioned.

The total unfunded liabilities for state and municipal plans has increased from US$248.8 billion to US$933 billion in 2021. Equable estimates that unfunded liabilities will increase further to US$1.4 trillion in 2022 due to market underperformance.

Moreover, the aggregate funded ratio for statewide and municipal plans collectively has lost about half of its gains since 2021. This is the largest single year decline in funded ratio since the Great Recession.

The foremost contributing factors to the current level of unfunded liabilities were underperforming investments, lower assumed rates of return, interest on debt and excessive separate pension fund managers.

On underperforming investments and lower assumed rates of return the report said: "States have consistently overestimated their long-term investment returns. Even when performance has been positive, it has not always kept up with the assumed rate of return. This has led to a trend of states and cities taking on more investment risk by shifting pension assets to private equity, hedge funds, and other alternative strategies."

"One positive response to underperforming investments has been state and local pension plans reducing their assumed rates of return, from 8% around the financial crisis to under 7% as of 2021. This is a good thing for the long-term sustainability of pension funds, but it means recognising in the short term that previous valuation reports were understating the size of unfunded liabilities."

Further, the report illustrated that while states had gotten better at paying their full actuarily required contributions, those rates haven't been enough to keep up with growing interest on unfunded liabilities.

It also explained that an oversaturation of separate pension fund managers has caused funds to compete against other another for investment opportunities and prices.

Looking to the future, the report said: "We anticipate contribution rate increases continuing to grow as states, cities, counties, and school districts try to grapple with their unfunded liabilities. One of the drivers will be a continued decline in the average assumed rate of return -a policy move that will be positive for state and local pension plans in the long run, but budgetarily painful in the short run."

It remains unclear whether public pension fund investment managers will continue to push into alternative investments categories or if the lower assumed return rates will lead to a reassessment of how assets are distributed.

Another unknown is whether the supplemental payments made by states into their pension funds will have a meaningful influence on the trajectory of plan funded status.

Meanwhile, it was reported that there are no consistent practices for providing inflation protection to public employee retiree benefits. Even within states, it was said that there are often varying sets of rules and provisions for how cost of living adjustments (COLA) is handled.

Most pension plans have linked COLA rates to inflation, but approximately 168 state and local pension plans don't have automatic COLAs.

"A large share of public retirees in about a dozen states currently have little or no hope that their benefits will keep up with inflation," the report said.

"Among the states that do have COLA rules, only a select group of public retirees have a reasonable hope that their pension benefits will keep up with inflation: those with automatic fixed-rate COLAs or automatic COLAs linked to inflation."

The effect of the ongoing global conflict was also examined, with the report saying that prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March, state and local pension funds held assets, securities, real property, and other financial interests directly invested in Russian or Belarusian markets worth an estimated US$5.7 billion.

Efforts to divest from Russian assets were formally adopted in 23 states but the primary effect of the war has been to put downward pressure on financial markets generally.