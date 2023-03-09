Newspaper icon
Unpopular funds garner higher returns: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAR 2023   12:21PM

According to a recent Rainmaker study, investors in international equities are making more money when they invest in products that are in net outflows.

The analysis saw Rainmaker compare returns achieved by international equities products, calculated using the time-weighted rate of return method and the money-weighted rate of return method. It then compared these returns under different fund flow scenarios over the three-year period to December 2022.

The sample consisted of 94 international equities products, including unit trusts and ETPs. Of these, 111 had net inflows over the research period and 83 were in net outflows.

The average time-weighted rate of return was similar across the three fund flow conditions, ranging from 5.2% to 5.4% per annum. Where there were net positive fund flows, the time-weighted rate of return was 5.5% versus a money-rated return of 3.1%. Finally, where there were net negative fund flows, the money-weighted rate of return (5.6%) was higher than the time-weighted rate of return (5.2%).

With the difference between time-weighted and money-weighted returns being the greatest, Rainmaker said this is likely due to high historical returns attracting new money.

"Above average returns, however, typically don't last forever," Rainmaker said.

"The circumstances (such as growth style bias, low interest rates) that may have supported those returns inevitably changes."

As new money is invested, it is invested at higher valuations, which reduces the prospect of higher future returns. This means it is also generally easier for active managers to add value to a portfolio when the assets being managed are low.

"Buying and selling securities in this environment does not lead to price changes," Rainmaker said.

"When the manager's success is recognised through higher net flows, it becomes difficult to buy and sell stock without impacting price."

On the other hand, Rainmaker said, products with negative flows have usually suffered recent and below average returns.

This in turn leads investors to reduce their investments in those products and look for potentially higher returning products.

"... In periods of net outflow, the money-weighted return will generally outperform the time-weighted return in periods of net inflow, the money weighted return will underperform the time-weighted return," it said.

