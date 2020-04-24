NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
University of Sydney scores win at CFA competition
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 24 APR 2020   12:38PM

A team of five USyd students, mentored by Regal Funds Management's Michael Toh, won the Global Champion award at the annual CFA Institute Research Challenge for their research on Commonwealth Bank.

Jassis Chen, Jessica Wu, Sahil Arora, Tom Luo and Jeffrey Brown defended their analysis of CBA to a panel of judges, including senior investors.

The University of Sydney team was supported by their university faculty adviser Angelo Aspris, industry mentor Michael Toh of Regal Funds Management and the local chapter of CFA Society.

"This competition is a real proving ground. This year's students faced the added challenge of analyzing companies in an environment where even seasoned professionals are unsure of what lies ahead - and they had to compete in a virtual environment too," CFA Institute chief executive and president Margaret Franklin said.

Despite the current challenges, these students stepped up and showed a deep sense of professionalism, analytical skill, and perseverance, all of which will serve them throughout their lives and careers."

In addition to the global champions, four other regional champions were announced for the challenge, including Seton Hall University (United States), Universidade de Sao Paulo (Brazil), BI Norwegian Business School (Norway) and University of Lausanne (Switzerland).

Read more: CFA InstituteRegal Funds ManagementUniversity of SydneyAngelo Aspris
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Regal fund hands back external money
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
CFA postpones exams
Investment boutique makes PIMCO hire
Pendal family office lead moves to boutique
Super fund adds industry veteran
Regal appoints global distribution lead
Regal teams up for new fund
CFA exam results out, record participation
Wealth projection boosts super fund engagement
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8UCERwoZ