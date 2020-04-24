University of Sydney scores win at CFA competition

A team of five USyd students, mentored by Regal Funds Management's Michael Toh, won the Global Champion award at the annual CFA Institute Research Challenge for their research on Commonwealth Bank.

Jassis Chen, Jessica Wu, Sahil Arora, Tom Luo and Jeffrey Brown defended their analysis of CBA to a panel of judges, including senior investors.

The University of Sydney team was supported by their university faculty adviser Angelo Aspris, industry mentor Michael Toh of Regal Funds Management and the local chapter of CFA Society.

"This competition is a real proving ground. This year's students faced the added challenge of analyzing companies in an environment where even seasoned professionals are unsure of what lies ahead - and they had to compete in a virtual environment too," CFA Institute chief executive and president Margaret Franklin said.

Despite the current challenges, these students stepped up and showed a deep sense of professionalism, analytical skill, and perseverance, all of which will serve them throughout their lives and careers."

In addition to the global champions, four other regional champions were announced for the challenge, including Seton Hall University (United States), Universidade de Sao Paulo (Brazil), BI Norwegian Business School (Norway) and University of Lausanne (Switzerland).