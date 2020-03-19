NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
UBS says goodbye to ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAR 2020   12:39PM

UBS is sweeping clean its suite of ASX-listed ETFs, shutting down six funds and delisting three as asset growth stalls.

UBS currently has nine ETFs with $300 million in funds under management at February end.

On Friday, it informed investors of its plans to delist six of them, telling investors that the funds were unlikely to become viable as ASX-quoted exchange funds.

"This is primarily due to insufficient scale, leading to costs that are disproportionately high as a percentage of the net asset value of each fund. On this basis, UBS has determined for each fund that it is in the best interest of the members as a whole to terminate the fund," it said in ASX filings.

UBS head of Australia and New Zealand Bryce Doherty said the decision to shut its ETFs comes as it chooses to focus on institutional mandates.

"Strategically we have decided to focus on our successful domestic and global passive business, where we manage $23 billion in institutional mandates in Australia, along with $500 billion in index assets managed globally," Doherty said in an emailed statement.

"We continue to listen to our clients, the capabilities they want us to deliver and the way these capabilities should be packaged. This includes active and passive capabilities, and as such we have been investing in our emerging markets capabilities and deepening our CBRE Clarion Solutions and Yarra Capital Management partnerships, building client-centric portfolios focused on delivering alpha."

The funds that are closing include three international ETFs (Europe, Japan and US sub-indices of MSCI), two Morningstar Australia ETFs and a cash ETF. Together they had about $63 million in assets at February end.

ETFs that don't attract enough investors are a problem for issuers. In January, BlackRock shut a Taiwan stocks ETF which had only $5.65 million in assets. A 2019 report from Rainmaker titled 'Zombie ETFs' identified nine funds -- including three of the ones that UBS is shutting -- which had failed to attract investors.

UBS has decided to convert three other ETFs (UBA, UBW, UBP) to unlisted wholesale funds, and is asking investors to send their choices in regards to the change by April 29.

These are the larger funds of the lot and together had about $238 million in assets at February end.

UBS will also drop the fees on all three of these.

For example, the biggest one, the $179 million UBS IQ MSCI Australian Ethical ETF will go from charging 35bps in annual fees to 15bps.

It will also keep its 14 mFunds open, which together had $38 million at February end.

Latest News
