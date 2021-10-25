NEWS
Executive Appointments

Two senior leaders exit Iress

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 OCT 2021   12:29PM

The chief commercial officer and head of communications and marketing officer at Iress have announced their resignations.

Chief commercial officer Michael Blomfield steps down after one year with the ASX-listed firm. He leaves effective immediately due to health reasons.

"My time at Iress has been one of the highlights of my career. I am disappointed to have to step away at this time from a great company with a clear strategy and the team to deliver it. I am confident I will regain my health, but for now my decision to resign is the right one for me and my family," he said.

Prior to Iress, Blomfield was the chief executive of Investment Trends. He also held senior roles at Commonwealth Bank, MF Global and Dendiri Advisory.

Group executive of strategy and client solutions Simon New takes over as chief commercial officer.

New joined Iress in 2015 as group executive of strategy and four years later was appointed chief client solutions officer. Prior to this, he worked worked at EY and Lloyds.

Lill leaves the firm at the end of 2021 after nearly five years. Prior to Iress, he ran his own communications consultancy firm, and worked at Westpac and Acumen Republic.

Iress is currently recruiting for a new chief client solutions officer. Head of communications and of marketing for APAC and South Africa Kelly Fisk will act in the role of chief communications and marketing officer until a permanent appointment is made.

Commenting on the departures, Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said Blomfield has played an important role in improving strategic relationships and sales capability in line with the firm's strategy and driven better outcomes for clients.

"Coran is a valued colleague who has made a significant contribution to Iress across communications and marketing globally and in overseeing human resources in Asia Pacific. I would like to thank him for his broader contribution to our strategy and his key leadership role in our operational response to COVID-19," Walsh said.

