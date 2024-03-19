Treasury releases draft legislation for new $3m super tax

Treasury has released the draft regulations for the superannuation concessions changes set to come into effect FY 2025/26.

Stakeholders have been encouraged to submit responses to the draft regulations before 26 April 2024.

The bill imposes a tax rate of 15% for super earnings corresponding to the percentage of an individual's super balance that exceeds $3 million for an income year.

The draft regulations contain provisions that enable the calculation Division 296 of tax for defined benefit interests to deliver proportionate treatment under the measure, Treasury said.

This includes:

outlining methods to value defined benefit interests

making modifications to the Division 296 earnings formula to appropriately capture notional contributions to defined benefit interests

The draft regulations also updated existing methods to calculate notional contributions for defined benefit interests to reflect up-to-date economic parameters.

"These methods have not been updated for many years and do not reflect the current social and economic climate," Treasury said.

"The amendments are consistent with the government's proposed objective of superannuation, to deliver income for a dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way."

The SMSF Association (SMSFA) slammed the proposed changes to the bills, calling them "significant and complex".

"This is a policy that has been rushed and has not considered any alternative design models in the consultation process," the SMSFA said.

"Legislative drafting errors and deficiencies in the policy design were identified during the consultation process remain in the bills tabled. This is despite these issues being raised with Treasury through both direct engagement and the formal consultation processes."

The SMSFA said elements of the proposed measures are also "heavily reliant" upon regulations.

"Those regulations have not been made available at any stage of the consultation process and are yet to be released for consultation. This affects both our and the Parliament's ability to fully consider all elements of these proposed measures," it said.

"This includes how the measures will impact Government and other defined benefit pension schemes. The proposed measures will add further complexity, red tape, cost, and unintended outcomes to what is an already complex superannuation legislative framework. What is proposed is counter to both horizontal and vertical tax equity principles."

The SMSFA also claimed the model could result in those who have significant super savings escaping the tax entirely.

"The proposed model could result in a member who has a total superannuation balance of $50 million paying no tax, despite the fund earning taxable earnings in accordance with existing tax law concepts," it said.

"Conversely, a member with a total superannuation balance of $3.5 million may have no taxable income under the existing tax law concepts but would still be liable for taxation under Division 296.

"It is greatly concerning that the introduction of such deep inequities are being considered for inclusion in the Australian taxation system. A policy that is counter to the broader policies and operation of the Australian income tax system."