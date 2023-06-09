Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Treasury mandates APRA consider climate risks in duties

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUN 2023   12:50PM

Treasury has released an updated statement of expectations for APRA which includes the adoption of climate reporting standards by super funds, banks and insurers.

"For the first time, the government is explicit in requiring the regulator to consider risks related to climate change as part of its work," Chalmers said.

"This includes promoting transparency in relation to financial risks and the adoption of climate reporting standards."

The statement of expectations outlines how government expects APRA to discharge its responsibilities regarding regulated entities.

"Our priority is to ensure Australia's financial system remains stable and robust and that the regulator is responsive to changing economic conditions," Chalmers said.

"The statement focuses on APRA's role in ensuring a safe, resilient and competitive financial system."

In the statement, Treasury said the government expects APRA to "promote prudent practices and transparency in relation to climate-related financial risks and the adoption of climate reporting standards by regulated entities."

The move was welcomed by investment professionals.

"The move by the Treasurer to require APRA to consider climate related financial risks is a welcome step forward for transparency," said Betashares responsible investments director Greg Liddell.

"APRA has a well-established reputation for addressing systemic risk across Australia's financial sector and is no doubt well placed to ensure our banking system is prepared to meet the challenges, and seize the opportunities, associated with climate change."

Liddell noted that over the long term, full disclosure of risks assists the proper functioning of capital markets and helps protect shareholder value.

"Other jurisdictions, like the European Commission, have implemented similar requirements, including enshrining the important principle of double materiality in disclosure standards," Liddell said.

"As a result, the government and APRA could look to this useful work when implementing this important initiative in Australia."

Last year, government released a whitepaper outlining their approach to mandatory climate reporting and conducted a wide consultation on that process.

Treasury is also developing a comprehensive sustainable financing strategy which will be released in the second half of 2023.

The strategy will include development of new standards and taxonomy and initiatives to reduce greenwashing and strengthen ESG labelling. The government is also introducing a sovereign green bonds program.

The treasurer last month announced the government will co-fund the initial development phase of an Australian sustainable finance taxonomy in partnership with industry through the Australian Sustainable Finance Institute.

Read more: APRATreasuryGreg LiddellJim ChalmersAustralian Sustainable Finance InstituteBetasharesESG
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies
SMSFs continue to fly solo
Heatmaps drive efficiencies, more consolidation: Cole
APRA probes super fund payments to unions
No regrets: Hayne reflects on Royal Commission
MySuper inches to $1tn
AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management
APRA finalises rules for financial crisis readiness
Super funds must prioritise member experience: Consultant
AustralianSuper mistake spurs call for regulatory intervention

Editor's Choice

ETP investors struggle to pick winners

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
Rainmaker Information research shows that investors in exchange-traded products (ETPs) have struggled to consistently beat market returns.

Women in Super appoints chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Kara Keys has stepped down as chair of Women in Super, replaced by ESSSuper chief executive Robbie Campo.

Super gender balance gap increases

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The superannuation gender balance gap has slightly worsened, fresh Australian Taxation Office (ATO) figures reveal, as it crawls toward 21%.

Advice practice valuations rise: Radar Results

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Valuations for financial advice firms have increased in the year to June, defying expectations that inflation and wider economic conditions would dampen demand and prices.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.