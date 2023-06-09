Treasury mandates APRA consider climate risks in duties

Treasury has released an updated statement of expectations for APRA which includes the adoption of climate reporting standards by super funds, banks and insurers.

"For the first time, the government is explicit in requiring the regulator to consider risks related to climate change as part of its work," Chalmers said.

"This includes promoting transparency in relation to financial risks and the adoption of climate reporting standards."

The statement of expectations outlines how government expects APRA to discharge its responsibilities regarding regulated entities.

"Our priority is to ensure Australia's financial system remains stable and robust and that the regulator is responsive to changing economic conditions," Chalmers said.

"The statement focuses on APRA's role in ensuring a safe, resilient and competitive financial system."

In the statement, Treasury said the government expects APRA to "promote prudent practices and transparency in relation to climate-related financial risks and the adoption of climate reporting standards by regulated entities."

The move was welcomed by investment professionals.

"The move by the Treasurer to require APRA to consider climate related financial risks is a welcome step forward for transparency," said Betashares responsible investments director Greg Liddell.

"APRA has a well-established reputation for addressing systemic risk across Australia's financial sector and is no doubt well placed to ensure our banking system is prepared to meet the challenges, and seize the opportunities, associated with climate change."

Liddell noted that over the long term, full disclosure of risks assists the proper functioning of capital markets and helps protect shareholder value.

"Other jurisdictions, like the European Commission, have implemented similar requirements, including enshrining the important principle of double materiality in disclosure standards," Liddell said.

"As a result, the government and APRA could look to this useful work when implementing this important initiative in Australia."

Last year, government released a whitepaper outlining their approach to mandatory climate reporting and conducted a wide consultation on that process.

Treasury is also developing a comprehensive sustainable financing strategy which will be released in the second half of 2023.

The strategy will include development of new standards and taxonomy and initiatives to reduce greenwashing and strengthen ESG labelling. The government is also introducing a sovereign green bonds program.

The treasurer last month announced the government will co-fund the initial development phase of an Australian sustainable finance taxonomy in partnership with industry through the Australian Sustainable Finance Institute.