Top ETF megatrends: Global X

Investors are poised to benefit from long-term investments in the minerals and technology needed to reach net zero, a global ETF provider has revealed.

Global X ETFs Australia outlined the major exchange traded fund (ETF) investment megatrends - highlighting opportunities for growth in decarbonisation - including clean energy, minerals and tech.

"Thematic ETFs are very important to investors' portfolios because they identify long-term structural trends and leverage those trends to enable investors to build wealth over time," said Blair Hannon, head of investment strategy.

It is important for ETF providers to be at the forefront of megatrends that will offer value to investors, Hannnon said.

"The next five years will be characterised by the continuing rise of thematic ETFs and product innovation."

Early adopters

Several major industries are at the start of a predicted boom in what Hannon calls the "S-Curve" of market adoption.

Innovators: Hydrogen, EVs, green buildings, biotech, agtech and food innovation were classified as "innovators" - adoption is currently slow as only a small group of innovators take a chance on a new tech before it is proven or widely accepted.

Early adopters: Solar, lithium and battery tech, green metals, carbon credits, telemedicine and digital health, wind energy, cannabis, cleantech, and robotics, were classified as "early adopters" - currently accelerating via word-of-mouth. This is often a tipping point as early adopters convince others that a particular tech is worthwhile, Hannon said.

Early majority: Renewable energy was classified as early on the stage of "early majority" - reaching the part of the S-Curve where the slope is the steepest, and hence the rate of adoption is at its fastest. In this phase, sales tend to explode, Hannon said. Other industries in this phase included cybersecurity, water, fintech, e-commerce, health, data centres, education, cloud commuting, and millennial consumers.

Renewables

Renewables are growing at a rapid speed, Hannon said, as the cost of to build and operate a source plunged over the past decade, making renewable power cheaper than fossil fuel power.

Global X analysts anticipate that the EU energy crisis will have a huge impact on energy independence globally. Renewables are currently around 29% of energy production as of 2020, but according to the International Energy Agency need to reach 88% by 2050 to limit warming to 1.5C.

There are two areas of growth predicted that are essential for renewables production and maintenance: copper, and lithium and battery tech.

Minerals used in renewables

Global X's research found that mining revenue for cleantech-related disruptive materials could grow from $41 billion in 2020 to $261 billion in 2040, with lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements, and copper at the foundation of the future net zero economy.

Copper and zinc are required in larger quantities in onshore wind and offshore wind, while solar PV uses copper and silicon.

Lithium was classified as an "innovator", while cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements are classified as "early adopters", copper and uranium were "early majority".

The shift towards renewable energy projects and electric vehicles (EVs) support copper demand, and the appetite for copper is not looking to subside in the near and long term, Hannon said.

He said that copper has been harder to find in recent times, this has led to growth in mergers and acquisitions related to the material as the risk of new mines means that companies are expanding through M&A rather than opening new mines.

However, Global X anticipates that mine production is set to grow more meaningfully over the next year, particularly in Peru (Teck and Anglo American mines) and Chile (BHP's Escondida).

A decade ago, greenfield projects made up well under half of total pipeline. Now according to Bloomberg they have hit 65%.

Lithium remains at the forefront of battery technology, particularly for EVs: a hybrid vehicle needs 5000 grams in lithium and an EV needs 40,000-80,000 grams.

Green technology tipping points

Hannon said that a tipping point of climate tech is expected to jumpstart rapid decarbonisation - 5% market penetration is predicted to be the trigger for rapid uptake of EVs in a country. After Norway achieved 5%, sales jumped to nearly 15% the next year. China is following Norway's lead, only a couple years behind. After a 5% share in 2020, EV sales in China jumped to a 16% share in 2021.

With EV sales growth outpacing ICEs, traditional auto manufacturers are increasingly committing to electrifying their fleets by offering a wider range of EV models, committing billions of dollars of investment capital to retool factories.

"Thematic ETFs have enabled investors to be nimble and respond to market moves locally and abroad," Hannon said.

"We saw this during the pandemic when inflows into thematic funds peaked in early 2021 with more than US$20 billion entering the sector, according to Morningstar Direct. Although flows have tapered off, levels are still sitting higher than before the Corona crash in March 2020, indicating an appetite from investors to capture thematic opportunities."

"The ever-expanding selection of thematic ETFs alongside core ETFs that track benchmark share and bond market indexes as well as important commodities such as gold is allowing investors to build entire portfolios using ETFs. This is happening as the active funds management industry comes under greater pressure."