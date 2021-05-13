NEWS
Investment
TIAA commits to net zero
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 13 MAY 2021   12:21PM

The latest institutional investor to commit to a net-zero carbon emissions target is a $1.3 trillion US pension fund.

The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) has committed to net-zero by 2050 in its $280 billion general account.

The account supports the flagship TIAA traditional annuity. The pension fund said it will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its investments and also commit to emission offsetting.

"We are making this important change to create a resilient portfolio that will perform better over the long run to meet our obligations to retirement investors, which extended into perpetuity," TIAA chief investment officer Nick Liolis said.

"We believe that this new target and strengthened commitment to responsible investing will help us drive better results and reduce risk."

TIAA's third-party investment manager Nuveen manages 100% of its client portfolios.

Nuveen has already committed to every holding its $133 billion real estate portfolio being operationally carbon net zero by 2040. It has also committed to managing all of its $1.2 trillion in assets under management according to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.

"We engage with the management teams of thousands of companies every year to advocate for managing climate risk and other ESG initiatives," Nuveen head of responsible investing Amy O'Brien said.

"Engagement will remain a critical tool that supports the general account's efforts as we continue to press carbon-intensive companies and individual assets to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement."

TIAA will implement five-year interim carbon emission targets leading up to 2050. The first target is set for 2025.

TIAANuveenAmy O'BrienAnnuity AssociationESGNick Liolis
VIEW COMMENTS
