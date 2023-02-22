Newspaper icon
Superannuation

The super investments driving future economic growth

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 FEB 2023   12:35PM

Superannuation infrastructure investments will support sustainable economic growth and better living standards for Australians, an ASFA report finds.

The ASFA Superannuation and the economy: Energy infrastructure research paper said superannuation will play a key role in funding Australia's future infrastructure.

It also notes super funds have made significant progress in growing their infrastructure assets over the past decade, increasing from $30 billion in 2010 (3% of AUM) to $165 billion in 2022 (8% of AUM).

This trend is expected to accelerate as the economy shifts towards decarbonisation, in line with commitments made by governments and businesses at all levels.

"Only a third of funds had exposure to infrastructure assets in 2010, but now exposure to infrastructure assets is the rule rather than the exception," said ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy.

"Australian super funds are increasing investment in the infrastructure of the future, and critically, in the renewable energy space as we transition to a net-zero economy."

The report emphasised that Australia's transition to a decarbonised economy will require significant investments in energy infrastructure, particularly in renewable electricity generation and the production of "green" fuels.

Currently, direct super fund investments in large-scale renewable electricity generation accounts for about 5% of Australia's renewable generation capacity (approximately 10% if indirect holdings are included).

Complementary investments will also be needed to expand and improve electricity transmission, distribution networks, and energy storage to accommodate the larger role of renewables.

Interestingly, previous government estimates say that more than $80 billion will be invested in decarbonising Australia by 2030.

Super funds can support these energy infrastructure investments by providing funding for firms and governments to build new facilities through direct ownership stakes or specialised third-party entities; they can also invest in new projects through capital raisings.

Investment decisions by super funds will also relate to the stewardship of existing assets, which may involve investments that upgrade and repurpose energy-related assets and/or the orderly phase-out of assets, the report found.

