Superannuation

TelstraSuper enhances lifecycle arrangement, introduces new option

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 17 AUG 2023   12:10PM

TelstraSuper is extending the length of time its members are invested in growth assets and introducing a new aged-based moderate investment option for those aged between 65 and 70.

Come October, members will shift out of the fund's MySuper Growth option at 50 instead of 45 and older members will transition from the fund's conservative option at 70 rather than 65.

The aim is to improve members' retirement outcomes, potentially contributing additional funds to the average member's balance by the time they turn 70, the fund said.

TelstraSuper chief investment officer Graeme Miller explained the new, growth-enhanced product recognises that people are working and living longer and could benefit from a longer exposure to growth assets over the course of their super journey.

"Working patterns are not as binary as they used to be. People are not only living longer, but they are also staying in paid work longer or working more flexibly," he said.

Meantime, the new investment 'moderate' investment option for members aged between 65 and 70 is more defensive than the fund's balanced option, but more growth-orientated than the conservative option that they would have previously been shifted into.

Miller explained the TelstraSuper carefully considered the appropriate risk and return levels for the different age groups, extending the investment time frames by five years for younger and older members.

"50 is the new 45 and 70 is the new 65 when it comes to investing for retirement," he said.

"Younger members who are decades away from retirement have time on their side to ride out periods of market volatility that can come from a higher exposure to growth assets."

Miller added that older members could also benefit from another five years of moderate exposure to growth assets.

"The average 65-year-old today could live for another two or three decades in retirement so a higher exposure to growth is going to help their super last the distance," he said.

"Importantly, the moderate option still has an appropriate focus on dampening volatility and preserving capital."

