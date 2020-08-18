Tax fraud goes from paradise to prison

A key promoter of a tax evasion scheme who had been living in Vanuatu for several years to avoid arrest has been jailed for six years following a 19-year joint investigation by the ATO and Australian Federal Police.

Philip Northam was sentenced in the District Court of Queensland due to his involvement in an intricate tax evasion scheme designed to strip Australian companies of their assets and leave them unable to pay tax liabilities.

The scheme was established in a way so that companies would transfer all assets to its previous controllers leaving a shell company unable to pay tax debts.

Once the assets were stripped, new directors and shareholders were put in before the company was wound up leaving the entities without the means to pay the tax liabilities.

A civil audit commenced in 2000 after a tip off from a tax agent and was then was referred to the AFP which commenced criminal investigations in early 2001.

ATO assistant commissioner Aislinn Walwyn said the sentencing shows the persistence of the tax office to hold enablers of illegal schemes accountable and securing an outcome for honest taxpayers.

"Tax crime is not victimless. This arrangement was set up to deliberately evade paying tax, which is money that could have otherwise been used to fund vital public services that the community relies upon. The investigation resulted in almost $4.5 million of lost revenue being recovered," she said.

Northam was arrested in 2018 upon his return to Australia from Vanuatu after an arrest warrant was issued in 2008.

He is the fifth and final offender to be sentenced for his role in the scheme. Four other men have already been sentenced as part of the investigation.

The ATO-led Serious Financial Crime Taskforce is a multi-agency taskforce allowing investigators to investigate matters thoroughly through data-matching capability and international and domestic intelligence-sharing relationships to effectively present these matters before the courts.