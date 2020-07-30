Sydney boutique expands team

A global equities boutique started by Evans & Partners' former head of international equities has added two members to its investment team.

Aoris Investment Management was established by Stephen Arnold in 2017.

It runs a concentrated portfolio of global stocks, which has delivered 13.2% p.a. since March 2018, beating the benchmark's 9.1% p.a. over the period, as at June end.

Aoris has hired Delian Entchev as an equities analyst and Nirvik Guha as a junior analyst, taking its total investment team to five members.

Entchev is formerly of Haybery Asset Management and Watermark Funds Management and has seven years of experience. Guha interned with Aoris before moving into the junior analyst role.

"We are very confident that adding Delian and Vic and the background they bring will help us deliver even better outcomes for our clients over the long term," Arnold said.

"As a team we all operate as generalists rather than specialists. Delian and Vic will come in and look at business across all the sectors we cover."

"[There are] a lot of commonalities across the businesses and industries. Analysts who are boxed into a single geography or sector can miss out on these insights."

"We operate as a very collegiate investment team. If someone is an 'expert' or sector specialist, other analysts become less inclined to push back when they don't agree. A generalist model works well for us."

The boutique has about $280 million in funds under management and has been profitable since November last year.

The investment team also includes former Swati Reddy, who formerly worked at CLSA, as senior analyst and Ty Archibald as an analyst.

It stays away from banks, insurers and miners with top holdings spread across business services stocks such as Accenture and IT stocks such as Amphenol.