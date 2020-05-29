Survey shows future of mandates

A survey of 110 pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies worldwide has revealed the new priority position ESG is taking in asset allocation.

The survey was produced by the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Nearly six in 10 (57%) of these asset owners can envision a time when they will only allocate mandates to investment managers with a formal, integrated approach to ESG.

The survey also found 80% of these large global asset owners are already integrating ESG factors into their investment process, up from 70% in 2017.

When that number is added to those who are considering integrating ESG investing in all or part of their portfolios it rises to 95%.

Nearly eight in 10 (78%) investors surveyed agree that sustainable investing is a risk mitigation strategy.

Those already using a sustainable investing approach overwhelmingly said they have seen benefits to reputation and stakeholder engagement.

About 81% said demand from their constituents is a driving their embracing of sustainable investing, while 78% said financial return potential was driving uptake.

And 88% are addressing thematic issues through their investment approaches. Climate change was the top environmental issue these asset owners identified as a priority.

"These results provide an additional proof point that sustainable investing has become table stakes," Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing chief sustainability officer and chief executive Audrey Choi said.

"This year's survey found more asset owners identifying return potential as a key driver for sustainability integration, and accordingly many envision a future where they will limit their allocations to managers with formalised sustainability approaches."

Morgan Stanley Investment Management vice chairman Ted Eliopoulos added that investment managers should take note of what their clients are asking for when it comes to ESG.

"The majority of investors surveyed believe that companies with ESG-aligned practices can be better long term investments, but continue to need better reporting and data to evaluate holdings on those criteria," he said.

"Investment managers can play a critical role supporting clients as they implement tools to assess how investments align with their sustainability goals."