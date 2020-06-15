SuperFriend refreshes leadership

An AustralianSuper group executive has been added to the leadership of the wealth management industry's mental health partner, SuperFriend.

AustralianSuper group executive of membership Rose Kerlin has joined the board of SuperFriend, following the departure from the board of the fund's chief risk officer Paul Schroder in April.

Kerlin joins the organisation alongside Zurich and OnePath head of mental health and wellness in life insurance Maria Falas and LUCRF Super executive manager distribution Chris Deakin.

Falas and Deakin join the expert advisory committee serving the organisation's board, and are overseen by occupational and public health physician and SuperFriend board director Niki Ellis.

SuperFriend chair and Cbus chief executive David Atkin said Kerlin's passion for members and deep knowledge of the "complex superannuation sector" will be valued additions to the board.

"We [SuperFriend] welcome her [Kerlin's] strategic and practical perspectives and commitment to improving Australian workers' mental health and wellbeing," Atkin said.

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said Kerlin is well known in the sector for her intelligence and tenacity, and would add valuable insights into the needs of the 300,000 workplaces AustralianSuper supports.

"I'm so pleased to welcome her to the board, and look forward to seeing what we will achieve together," Lydon said.

Kerlin said she was pleased to be joining the organisation's board.

"The health and economic impacts of COVID-19 are bringing renewed urgency to supporting workplace mental health, and I look forward to being part of the solution," Kerlin said.