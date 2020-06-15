NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:20PM

An AustralianSuper group executive has been added to the leadership of the wealth management industry's mental health partner, SuperFriend.

AustralianSuper group executive of membership Rose Kerlin has joined the board of SuperFriend, following the departure from the board of the fund's chief risk officer Paul Schroder in April.

Kerlin joins the organisation alongside Zurich and OnePath head of mental health and wellness in life insurance Maria Falas and LUCRF Super executive manager distribution Chris Deakin.

Falas and Deakin join the expert advisory committee serving the organisation's board, and are overseen by occupational and public health physician and SuperFriend board director Niki Ellis.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

SuperFriend chair and Cbus chief executive David Atkin said Kerlin's passion for members and deep knowledge of the "complex superannuation sector" will be valued additions to the board.

"We [SuperFriend] welcome her [Kerlin's] strategic and practical perspectives and commitment to improving Australian workers' mental health and wellbeing," Atkin said.

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said Kerlin is well known in the sector for her intelligence and tenacity, and would add valuable insights into the needs of the 300,000 workplaces AustralianSuper supports.

"I'm so pleased to welcome her to the board, and look forward to seeing what we will achieve together," Lydon said.

Kerlin said she was pleased to be joining the organisation's board.

"The health and economic impacts of COVID-19 are bringing renewed urgency to supporting workplace mental health, and I look forward to being part of the solution," Kerlin said.

Read more: SuperFriendAustralianSuperRose KerlinChris DeakinDavid AtkinMargo LydonMaria FalasLUCRF SuperOnePathPaul Schroder
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
Cbus names head of infrastructure
AustralianSuper bolsters leadership
ERS payments reach $15bn
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
Hold super accountable for miners' actions: Future Super
No slowing ERS applications
ERS withdrawals surpass $10bn
Industry funds continue risk-adjusted domination
Editor's Choice
ASIC cracks down on investment manager
ALLY SELBY
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has agreed to additional conditions imposed on its AFSL by the corporate watchdog.
Perth Mint to review audit processes
KANIKA SOOD
The Perth Mint says it will initiate an independent third-party review of its audit process after an AFR investigation raised concerns about conflicts in how it sources gold.
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
HARRISON WORLEY
An AustralianSuper group executive has been added to the leadership of the wealth management industry's mental health partner, SuperFriend.
Men gamble ERS payment away: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New data released by illion and AlphaBeta (part of Accenture) shows that there are vast differences in how early release of super payments are being spent between the genders.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something exICHMWt