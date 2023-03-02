Newspaper icon
Super on PPL a drop in the ocean

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 2 MAR 2023   12:53PM

The cost to pay superannuation contributions on Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave (PPL) has been estimated to be about $200 million per year.

The government's objective of superannuation and the accompanying discussion paper that fails to mention women despite aiming to ensure the system is "equitable" has once again shone light on the super gender gap.

The Labor Party will stand to save about $2 billion once it doubles concessional tax rates for balances over $3 million but has only softly committed to paying super on PPL when it can afford to.

In a new Financial Standard podcast, Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin said the $200 million needed to help ensure women also retire with dignity is a drop in the ocean.

"We wouldn't even feel the bump," explained Dunnin.

"It's pretty horrendous that we're having an argument over whether we should spend an extra $200 million each year on some budget item. On behalf of the taxpayers across Australia, I'm monumentally embarrassed that we're having a fight over something so trivial."

Rainmaker data reveals if a woman takes five years out of the workforce to look after children or care for family it will cost a hefty $20,000 per year.

"Your superannuation balance will be about 20,000 less than what it would have been for every year you take out of the workforce to look after child," he said.

"Here, we've assumed that you're going to be earning about 5% per annum throughout your superannuation working life. So, if you weren't having these breaks, you would probably wind up with about $635,000 in super."

He added if the individual takes one year out of the workforce their super drop to $613,000 a secondary year would see it fall again to $590,000.

He added: "If you just keep modeling it through for each successive year and you have those five years off, it's going to cost you $100,000 and you're going to wind up with 16% less in super."

"That's a massive hit."

Listen to the latest episode here:

Read more: PPLCommonwealth PaidAlex DunninAustraliaFinancial StandardLabor PartyRainmaker Information
