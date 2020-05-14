NEWS
Superannuation
Super must come together over cybercrime
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   12:23PM

The oversight body of the Superannuation Transaction Network is calling on super funds to work together to thwart the threat of cybercrime.

Addressing the Association of Super Funds of Australia, GNGB executive officer Michelle Bower has urged the super industry to take a unified approach to dealing with cybercrime, in the wake of fraud attempts on the government's Early Release Scheme.

According to Bower, a unified approach will help to protect the industry given the high number of parties involved in super's ecosystem.

"Experiences from other industries illustrate that the sharing of threat and vulnerability intelligence significantly impacts the ability to defend against criminal activity," Bower said.

"What we're seeing now, unfortunately, reinforces that the system is only as good as its weakest link."

Bower said funds with trusted memberships should use their strong relationship with members to raise awareness of the data security issues facing the industry.

"This trusted relationship becomes especially important in times of crisis so that funds can communicate swiftly and clearly with their members. Security aware members can contribute to the overall security posture of the industry," Bower said.

Bower's warning comes after the government's Early Release Scheme was temporarily shut down to deal with fraud attempts. One confirmed case of identity theft put the scheme to a halt, as the AFP begun investigations.

Deputy Treasurer Michael Sukkar said the ATO had not been compromised as a result of the fraudulent activity, but still paused the scheme while the ATO looked into whether any more could be done to protect Australians.

Early on, super funds were concerned of the dangers of fraud in the ERS initiative, raising concerns about increased levels of fraudulent activity as it was rolled out.

