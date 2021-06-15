Super leaders recognised

Leaders in the financial services industry have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday 2021 Honours list, with a number from the superannuation sector represented.

This year saw 1190 Australians recognised in the Queen's Birthday honours and includes the highest ever percentage of women recognised at 44%.

The financial services industry was well represented on the list, including theformer longstanding chair of QSuper Gerard Bradley made the list for his distinguished service to public administration, to economic policy, and to the community of Queensland.

Bradley is currently the chair of Queensland Treasury Corporation capital markets board and is a non-executive director of Pinnacle Investment Management.

Angela Emslie was recognised for her significant service to the finance and superannuation sectors, and to suicide prevention.

Emslie has spent nearly 30 years at HESTA as a trustee director, independent chair and more recently an independent member of the impact committee. She is currently also a non-executive director at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.

She has also served as a non-executive director at Frontier since 2011 and is a non-executive director of and chair of the investment committee at State Trustees.

Emslie was previously president of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and a director at CareSuper, VicSuper and Vision Super.

The former chair of AustralianSuper and CareSuper Barry Watchorn was also honoured for significant service to the superannuation sector through a range of roles.

Watchorn spent 16 years at CareSuper, starting as a board member before spending six years as chair and four years as deputy chair. He has been a member of AIST since 2004 and was named Trustee of the Year in 2003.

Former Catholic Super fund secretary Joseph Farrugia has also been recognised for his service to the superannuation sector. He is the founding director of Fund Executives Association and served as deputy chair for the majority of his 20-year tenure.

Farrugia held the Catholic Super role for 30 years and is a fellow of both the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia and AIST.

Meanwhile, Nancy Fox received a member of the order of Australia for significant service to the financial and banking sector, and to women in business.

Fox is a non-executive director Lawcover Insurance, Perpetual, ING Australia and a member of Chief Executive Women.

She is also the chair of Perpetual Equity Investment Company and was previously a director at HCF Australia and a trustee director at Kinetic Super.

Elsewhere, the former chief executive of the Myer Family Company Graeme Sinclair's service to accountancy, business, and to the not-for-profit sector was highlighted.

Sinclair was chief executive from 1973 to 2009 and is an independent director of Mirrabooka Investments and a director of Habitat for Humanity.

He was previously the executive officer of MCG Trust and trustee of The William Buckland Foundation.

Also making the list, Brookvine chief operating officer and executive director Robert Estcourt was recognised for his significant service to the financial management sector.

Estcourt has also been a consultant of AA Solutions since 2012 and is the chair of the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research.

Estcourt was previously an independent director at Innova Asset Management and chair of Austock Asset Management. He was also director, AMP Portfolio Businesses, director of AMP Asset Management and head of AMP Investments in New Zealand.

The Australian Taxation Office deputy commissioner James O'Halloran received a public service medal for outstanding public service to superannuation reforms, and to the implementation of infrastructure to enable the Government's economic support measures to Australians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of all Australians, congratulations to all recipients. Each of these individuals are unique and their story deserves to be shared widely and celebrated," Governor General David Hurley said.

"Collectively, they speak to who we are as a nation. There are countless examples of selflessness, commitment and dedication. There is diversity and there are examples of exceptional achievement in almost every field imaginable."

Other notable mentions on the 2021 list include former Grattan Institute chief executive and Myer Foundation director John Daley, Suncorp chair Christine McLoughlin and the Conexus Institute's Colin Tate.