Superannuation

Super gender balance gap increases

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUN 2023   12:36PM

The superannuation gender balance gap has slightly worsened, fresh Australian Taxation Office (ATO) figures reveal, as it crawls toward 21%.

During the 2021 financial year men's super balance held $189,892, while women had 21% less on average at $150,922. This gap has increased from 20% reported during 2020.

In terms of salaries, men earned 29% more at $79,524 while women made $56,739 per annum on average. The gap in salaries was relatively stable year on year.

Workers in the ACT held the highest super balances with men and women saving $253,548 and $213,247 respectively.

Workers in Victoria come second; men had $197,431 and women saved $156,192 in their nest egg.

Workers in New South Wales sit in third spot with men and women holding $193,448 and $155,940 respectively.

A high super balance does not necessarily emanate from a large pay packet. The ATO found that NSW has more high-income earners than Canberra or any other state or territory.

Residents in Sydney's Double Bay registered the highest taxable income on average of $266,381, followed by Dover Heights, Rose Bay North, Vaucluse and Watsons Bay of $230,597.

Other postcodes were Bellevue Hill, Woollahra, Northbridge, Mosman and Bondi Junction.

Hawksburn and Toorak residents made $222,967 per annum - the highest for Victoria, followed by Portsea workers with $221,236.

Western Australia's Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove made the top 10 list with residents making $229,805 on average.

Surgeons and anaesthetists continue to be the highest-earning jobs at $457,281 and $426,894 respectively. The medical profession broadly dominated the highest-paid occupations list as internal medicine specialists, psychiatrists and other medical practitioners made between $251,000 and $335,000.

A chief executive or managing director earned $178,000 on average, while a financial investment adviser or manager made $170,000.

For investments, more than 2.8 million individual investors earned franked dividends of $8509 on average. Franking credits were valued at $3412.

Nearly 1.7 million partnerships and trusts (excluding non-primary production) earned $35,353 on average.

