Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings

New research from the Australia Institute and Quit Nukes shows most major Australian superannuation funds still have holdings in nuclear weapons.

Nearly one year since the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) came into force (January 2021), making nuclear weapons illegal under international law (joining chemical weapons, biological weapons, landmines and cluster munitions as undeniably 'controversial weapons'), the report suggests that these Australian super funds have had ample time to divest from nuclear weapons investments, and revise their definitions of controversial weapons to include nuclear weapons in line with the United Nations.

The report states that while several superannuation fund websites state that they exclude controversial weapons, they do not include nuclear weapons as controversial despite also being banned by an international treaty.

AustralianSuper, Aware Super, BT Funds Management, CareSuper, Cbus, Colonial First State, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, Energy Super, HESTA, Hostplus, Mercer, NGS, QSuper/Sunsuper, Rest, TelstraSuper, UniSuper, and Vision Super are amongst those named and shamed.

In contrast, the report noted that Active Super, Australian Ethical, Christian Super, Crescent Wealth, Future Super and Verve Super have already divested from all companies that derive revenue from nuclear weapons.

The companies the research refers to include Aerojet Rocketdyne, Airbus, BAE Systems, Bechtel, Boeing, China National Nuclear Corporation, Honeywell International, Leidos, Safran and Thales.

Of the funds named in the report, some only exclude such holdings from their ethical options, some exclude them subject to a threshold and some exclude controversial weapons but not nuclear weapons from their ethical options. According to the report, ANZ Smart Choice Super, IOOF and MLC Super have no exclusions at all.

"With just over two dozen companies involved in nuclear weapons production, Australian superannuation funds can make a meaningful contribution to the stigmatisation and elimination of nuclear weapons by excluding them. Nuclear weapons are now illegal under international law and abhorred by fund members," Quit Nukes co-director Dr Margaret Beavis said.

"While there is big money invested in nuclear weapons companies, these investments are usually a tiny percentage of the whole funds under management.

"There is no evidence to suggest that divestment will negatively impact returns."

Beavis also noted that some funds are making change, including Hostplus, which recently decided to divest all nuclear weapons holdings by end of January 2022.

In response to the report, a BT Funds Management spokesperson stated that the Westpac owned fund "excludes securities where industries or activities undertaken breach our ESG exclusions framework."

"This includes nuclear weapons activities in contravention of the UN Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)," the spokesperson said.

"We have investment options available that exclude all nuclear weapons and we regularly review and refine our investment approach across a broad range of ESG issues.

"For our internally developed and managed investment options, BT requires our underlying investment managers to consider ESG risks in their investment strategy, and we monitor ESG integration on a regular basis."

Aware Super also states it has excluded nuclear weapons companies from its socially responsible investment options.

"We have a detailed exclusion framework which underpins our decision-making process when considering any divestment, which includes whether Australia has ratified a treaty," an Aware Super spokesperson said.

"We are aware that the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into international law in January this year, and we have committed to reviewing the new UN Treaty relating to Nuclear Weapons through our exclusion framework before the end of the year."

"This report should act as a wakeup call to all superannuation funds still investing in nuclear weapons companies," senior researcher at the Australia Institute's Democracy and Accountability Program Bill Browne said.

"Australians have the right to know exactly how their money is being invested, but most major super funds do not tell their members about their investments.

"Superannuation is one of the great Australian projects, guaranteeing retirement income for millions of workers.

Most Australians would have no idea that their retirement money is being used to finance nuclear weapons. It is incumbent upon all funds to invest in the future of Australians, and that future does not include nuclear weapons," Browne concluded.

Financial Standard reached out to all super funds listed as having holdings in nuclear weapons in the report; many declined to comment.