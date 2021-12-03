Super funds attracting more women to investment work

Australian super funds growing their in-house asset management teams is having a positive impact on gender equality in investment management, with more women wanting to work with profit-to-member funds than other funds management firms.

According to a new whitepaper from Future IM/Pact, consolidation amongst Australian super funds and the trend for funds to manage assets internally is proving key to breaking down traditional structural barriers which has seen Australia lagging badly on the global diversity stage.

However, Future IM/Pact founder Yolanda Beattie said critical structural barriers remained across the sector as fund managers struggled to both attract and retain women in investment roles.

The research, published in the whitepaper, found that barriers to entry for women in funds management start at university - with women less likely to be aware of investment management as a career option.

Women are also more likely to be perceived as lacking confidence and passion in competing for roles in the industry.

Sunsuper, Munro Partners and Australian Ethical have joined Future IM/Pact's campaign to attract and nurture women in key decision-making investment roles.

The $94 billion Sunsuper, soon to merge with QSuper, has committed to reducing the barriers to entry or re-entry for women wanting a future in investment management.

Through its partnership with IM/Pact, Sunsuper plans to bolster its pipeline of female talent through mentorships and connections with women at universities and in related industries.

"We know that valuing and including diverse perspectives helps us make better investment decisions for our more than 1.4 million members and attracting more women into the team is part of that endeavour," Sunsuper chief investment officer Ian Patrick said.

"The collective effort of Future IM/Pact increases the visibility and reach we can have with young women who are exploring career options, making it easier for us to attract them to our Fund."

Beattie encouraged other investment firms and super funds to make similar commitments.

"Too many funds believe they're too small and their staff turnover is too low to have an impact on this issue. These are examples of funds who are determined to add to a collective effort that overcomes the issue of size," she said.

"Men are up to four times more likely than women to apply for junior analyst roles and when they do, they're more likely to demonstrate the sought-after attributes of passion and conviction."