Executive Appointments
Super fund restructures, fixed income lead exits
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 14 SEP 2020   12:44PM

A $65 billion superannuation fund is restructuring several business units and farewells the head of fixed income and currency after 13 years in the process.

Sunsuper is reorganising its public markets division to a business unit that will undertake the activities of the former listed shares and fixed income, currency and cash (FICC) teams.

The newly formed public markets team will be led by Greg Barnes and mirrors the private markets business in many respects, a Sunsuper spokesperson said.

For the past six years, Barnes been the manager of listed shares, leading Sunsuper's domestic and international equities team. The FICC team will now report to Barnes.

Sue Berman was appointed the head of fixed income and currency in August 2007, helping manage $15 billion of defensive assets, $9 billion of globally diversified multi-manager debt investments and over $6 billion in cash. Her last day will be on October 1.

"Sue has decided to leave Sunsuper after a 13-year career with the fund during which her unwavering focus on members' interests and delivery of strong investment outcomes stand as hallmarks," the spokesperson said.

"Sue is a valued member of the team and whilst we have benefitted meaningfully from her contributions we also recognise and support her desire to change her focus going forward."

SunsuperSuperannuationGreg BarnesSue Berman
Editor's Choice
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
ALLY SELBY
UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $4 billion industry super fund has welcomed a new executive manager of member experience formerly of Cbus. It comes as the fund prepares to also increase insurance premiums for its almost 40,000-strong membership.
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
KANIKA SOOD
Investors in global equities should expect 4.9% in annualised returns over the next five years, which is lower than historic averages, according to Northern Trust's annual asset class return predictions.
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.
Expert Feed
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
