Super fund restructures, fixed income lead exits

A $65 billion superannuation fund is restructuring several business units and farewells the head of fixed income and currency after 13 years in the process.

Sunsuper is reorganising its public markets division to a business unit that will undertake the activities of the former listed shares and fixed income, currency and cash (FICC) teams.

The newly formed public markets team will be led by Greg Barnes and mirrors the private markets business in many respects, a Sunsuper spokesperson said.

For the past six years, Barnes been the manager of listed shares, leading Sunsuper's domestic and international equities team. The FICC team will now report to Barnes.

Sue Berman was appointed the head of fixed income and currency in August 2007, helping manage $15 billion of defensive assets, $9 billion of globally diversified multi-manager debt investments and over $6 billion in cash. Her last day will be on October 1.

"Sue has decided to leave Sunsuper after a 13-year career with the fund during which her unwavering focus on members' interests and delivery of strong investment outcomes stand as hallmarks," the spokesperson said.

"Sue is a valued member of the team and whilst we have benefitted meaningfully from her contributions we also recognise and support her desire to change her focus going forward."