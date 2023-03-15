Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super fund reaches dispute settlement

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 MAR 2023   12:53PM

An ASX-listed manufacturing company has settled with an industry superannuation fund over cancelled plans for a metal powders plant.

Amaero International reached a settlement with MTAA Super - now Spirit Super - over a dispute regarding the lease of a facility in the Monash Precinct in Victoria. The dispute also involved JG Service.

Amaero was to lease the facility to build a titanium alloy atomisation plant, with the terms of the lease initially reached in January 2022.

The 10-year lease was to commence 1 June 2022 at $521,000 plus GST and outgoings, with annual increment of 3%.

However, the plans were dumped about a year later following a review and a decision to instead take the project offshore.

Combined, MTAA Super and JG Service will receive $415,000 for their troubles.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Amaero noted that the dispute had been settled prior to proceedings being issued, with Amaero having allowed for the payments at the time of announcing its decision to change plans.

Spirit Super declined to comment on the outcome.

Read more: JG ServiceMTAA SuperSpirit SuperAmaero International
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Commonwealth Super Corp hires former MTAA investments lead
Spirit Super negotiates premium drop
Rest welcomes super heavyweights
Spirit Super appoints chief risk officer
CareSuper chair elected deputy president of ACSI
Spirit Super, Stonepeak pick up GeelongPort
Spirit Super farewells chair, names successor
Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin
Life after legalsuper: Proebstl
CareSuper flags merger with Spirit Super

Editor's Choice

Super fund reaches dispute settlement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
An ASX-listed manufacturing company has settled with an industry superannuation fund over cancelled plans for a metal powders plant.

GBST revamps wealth platform, unveils corporate rebrand

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Tomorrow, GBST will launch its enhanced SaaS Composer wealth management administration platform and refreshed brand to support a new strategic direction.

The thunder is coming: BlackRock

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:45PM
Investors will need a new investment playbook to adjust to the new, more volatile macroeconimic environment of 2023 and beyond, urges BlackRock Investment Institute chief investment strategist APAC Ben Powell.

No systemic risk with SVB, but issues remain: Experts

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) doesn't point to a systemic issue, however the banking crisis in the US may be far from over, experts say.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.