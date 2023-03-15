Super fund reaches dispute settlement

An ASX-listed manufacturing company has settled with an industry superannuation fund over cancelled plans for a metal powders plant.

Amaero International reached a settlement with MTAA Super - now Spirit Super - over a dispute regarding the lease of a facility in the Monash Precinct in Victoria. The dispute also involved JG Service.

Amaero was to lease the facility to build a titanium alloy atomisation plant, with the terms of the lease initially reached in January 2022.

The 10-year lease was to commence 1 June 2022 at $521,000 plus GST and outgoings, with annual increment of 3%.

However, the plans were dumped about a year later following a review and a decision to instead take the project offshore.

Combined, MTAA Super and JG Service will receive $415,000 for their troubles.

Amaero noted that the dispute had been settled prior to proceedings being issued, with Amaero having allowed for the payments at the time of announcing its decision to change plans.

Spirit Super declined to comment on the outcome.