NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super consolidation to slash 60% of funds
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 9 JUN 2020   11:06AM

Within the next decade, the number of superannuation funds serving Australians will drop by 60%, according to a new KPMG report.

New KPMG research shows the 217 APRA-regulated superannuation funds will shrink to 138 within the next five years, with industry funds reducing at a faster rate than their retail counterparts.

The firm's new Transformation in the Superannuation Industry report claims the 38 industry super funds currently offering a home for Australians' retirement savings will have shrunk to 21 in five years' time. By 2029, just 12 will be left standing.

Conversely, the 118 retail funds currently in operation will have shrunk to 74 within the next half a decade, with 52 still around in 10 years' time, KPMG wrote.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

KPMG head of wealth and asset management Linda Elkins said the pressures of COVID-19 would only serve to intensify the increased merger activity of the past year.

Elkins pointed out more funds are announcing large-scale mergers in addition to the "more common" practice of small funds being absorbed into larger operations.

"This demonstrates funds are becoming increasingly ambitious in their pursuit of scale, and, for many already large funds, targeting smaller sub-scale funds may not be the best mechanism to achieve a material outcome in regard to scale and its associated benefits," Elkins said.

"An increasing number of Australia's superannuation funds are going to achieve a scale over the coming years unprecedented in our economy, positioning a number of these funds as some of the largest globally.

"With this growth comes significant implications and opportunities across our economy, political environment and the retirement outcomes of all Australians."

According to the firm, the momentum of consolidation, when combined with the system's maturity and growth will see a "distinctly different" landscape emerge over the coming years, which KPMG believes will be typified by "significantly fewer institutional funds".

There will be less "small" funds with low membership bases as funds continue to harness the benefits of scale, while the average size of funds will grow, populating the "large" fund category. Finally, the landscape will be dotted with more "mega" funds, which KPMG believes will be large enough to be compared with significant pension funds around the globe.

KPMG's report also pointed out the next couple of years would see the birth of a new retail wealth environment as the major institutions continue to withdraw their involvement in the sector.

The firm's paper also said the tailwinds driving the accelerated mergers were underpinned but regulatory pressure, scrutiny and oversight, noting the increased focus on member outcomes, fees, costs and performance, the impending implementation of the Financial Accountability Regime and ongoing discussions about default arrangements and enhanced prudential oversight.

"Other issues include demographic shifts and changing customer preferences - members are demanding more personalised engagement and customised service through digital channels," KPMG said.

"There is heightened awareness of fund performance, or lack thereof, across the superannuation industry and a requirement to better understand and more meaningfully engage members and to develop and offer products tailored to distinct and evolving demographic cohorts.

"Funds often have to do 'more with less'."

KPMG superannuation advisory partner David Bardsley said the strains caused by convergence of the need to invest to deliver better member outcomes, regulatory pressure and demands for more customised service will not stop.

"Which is why we see an acceleration of merger activity," Bardsley said.

"It is true that there are many challenges associated with choosing the right merger partner and then taking that from conception to completion - and for many funds it will be their first experience of doing so.

"There are risks involved, but there are also many risks of not doing so - including slower growth and poor member outcomes."

He added that funds committing to mergers must "follow rigorous assessment on member outcomes and robust due diligence and transition planning activity".

"The implications of getting it wrong at any stage of this journey will must be avoided," he said.

"But we firmly believe more funds will initiate discussions over the next few years and see it through."

Read more: SuperSuperannuationNew KPMGMergersLinda ElkinsDavid BardsleyFinancial Accountability Regime
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super release widens gender gap: AMP
Ignorance isn't bliss in super: Research
Hundreds of billions ripped from super
Super not sacred: Rice Warner
Outsourced trading set to boom
Balanced funds fundamentally flawed
Super escapes COVID-19 hit
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
MySuper goes back-to-back in the black
Industry funds pulled back to the pack
Editor's Choice
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:49AM
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.
ATO warns against SMSF property development
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kIv2vzba