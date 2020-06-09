Super consolidation to slash 60% of funds

Within the next decade, the number of superannuation funds serving Australians will drop by 60%, according to a new KPMG report.

New KPMG research shows the 217 APRA-regulated superannuation funds will shrink to 138 within the next five years, with industry funds reducing at a faster rate than their retail counterparts.

The firm's new Transformation in the Superannuation Industry report claims the 38 industry super funds currently offering a home for Australians' retirement savings will have shrunk to 21 in five years' time. By 2029, just 12 will be left standing.

Conversely, the 118 retail funds currently in operation will have shrunk to 74 within the next half a decade, with 52 still around in 10 years' time, KPMG wrote.

KPMG head of wealth and asset management Linda Elkins said the pressures of COVID-19 would only serve to intensify the increased merger activity of the past year.

Elkins pointed out more funds are announcing large-scale mergers in addition to the "more common" practice of small funds being absorbed into larger operations.

"This demonstrates funds are becoming increasingly ambitious in their pursuit of scale, and, for many already large funds, targeting smaller sub-scale funds may not be the best mechanism to achieve a material outcome in regard to scale and its associated benefits," Elkins said.

"An increasing number of Australia's superannuation funds are going to achieve a scale over the coming years unprecedented in our economy, positioning a number of these funds as some of the largest globally.

"With this growth comes significant implications and opportunities across our economy, political environment and the retirement outcomes of all Australians."

According to the firm, the momentum of consolidation, when combined with the system's maturity and growth will see a "distinctly different" landscape emerge over the coming years, which KPMG believes will be typified by "significantly fewer institutional funds".

There will be less "small" funds with low membership bases as funds continue to harness the benefits of scale, while the average size of funds will grow, populating the "large" fund category. Finally, the landscape will be dotted with more "mega" funds, which KPMG believes will be large enough to be compared with significant pension funds around the globe.

KPMG's report also pointed out the next couple of years would see the birth of a new retail wealth environment as the major institutions continue to withdraw their involvement in the sector.

The firm's paper also said the tailwinds driving the accelerated mergers were underpinned but regulatory pressure, scrutiny and oversight, noting the increased focus on member outcomes, fees, costs and performance, the impending implementation of the Financial Accountability Regime and ongoing discussions about default arrangements and enhanced prudential oversight.

"Other issues include demographic shifts and changing customer preferences - members are demanding more personalised engagement and customised service through digital channels," KPMG said.

"There is heightened awareness of fund performance, or lack thereof, across the superannuation industry and a requirement to better understand and more meaningfully engage members and to develop and offer products tailored to distinct and evolving demographic cohorts.

"Funds often have to do 'more with less'."

KPMG superannuation advisory partner David Bardsley said the strains caused by convergence of the need to invest to deliver better member outcomes, regulatory pressure and demands for more customised service will not stop.

"Which is why we see an acceleration of merger activity," Bardsley said.

"It is true that there are many challenges associated with choosing the right merger partner and then taking that from conception to completion - and for many funds it will be their first experience of doing so.

"There are risks involved, but there are also many risks of not doing so - including slower growth and poor member outcomes."

He added that funds committing to mergers must "follow rigorous assessment on member outcomes and robust due diligence and transition planning activity".

"The implications of getting it wrong at any stage of this journey will must be avoided," he said.

"But we firmly believe more funds will initiate discussions over the next few years and see it through."