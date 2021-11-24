Super assets rise to $3.4tn

Superannuation continues to break milestones, reaching $3.4 trillion in the year to September.

Thanks to a 55% allocation to equities, the latest APRA statistics show that the superannuation pool reached another record high.

Some 23% of total assets are invested in Australian equities, while 28% is allocated to global equities.

The remaining assets are split across fixed income (18%), cash (10%), property (8%), infrastructure (6%) and other (3%).

MySuper is the highest-growing product, rising 23.7% year on year to $922.9 billion. Some 56% of assets are allocated to equities, split between Aussie equities (21%) and global stocks (30%).

An analysis from Rainmaker Information shows about 60% of all MySuper products reduced their fees last financial year, with the average fees paid by members now sitting at 1%.

The 13.5 million Australians with a MySuper account currently pay less than $30 billion a year in fees after a year of reductions across not-for-profit and retail super funds.

Currently APRA regulated funds stand at 155: retail (93), public sector (16), industry (33) and corporate (13%).

APRA's latest findings also shows that self-managed super funds grew to $860.5 billion, up 16.9% over the period.

Industry funds continued to go from strength to strength, rising 15% year on year to $938.9 billion, while retail funds hit $697.2 billion at a rate of 10%.

Public sector funds trail behind retail funds in terms of size, with $624.4 billion, growing 13% compared to one year ago.