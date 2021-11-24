NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super assets rise to $3.4tn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 NOV 2021   12:41PM

Superannuation continues to break milestones, reaching $3.4 trillion in the year to September.

Thanks to a 55% allocation to equities, the latest APRA statistics show that the superannuation pool reached another record high.

Some 23% of total assets are invested in Australian equities, while 28% is allocated to global equities.

The remaining assets are split across fixed income (18%), cash (10%), property (8%), infrastructure (6%) and other (3%).

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

MySuper is the highest-growing product, rising 23.7% year on year to $922.9 billion. Some 56% of assets are allocated to equities, split between Aussie equities (21%) and global stocks (30%).

An analysis from Rainmaker Information shows about 60% of all MySuper products reduced their fees last financial year, with the average fees paid by members now sitting at 1%.

The 13.5 million Australians with a MySuper account currently pay less than $30 billion a year in fees after a year of reductions across not-for-profit and retail super funds.

Currently APRA regulated funds stand at 155: retail (93), public sector (16), industry (33) and corporate (13%).

APRA's latest findings also shows that self-managed super funds grew to $860.5 billion, up 16.9% over the period.

Industry funds continued to go from strength to strength, rising 15% year on year to $938.9 billion, while retail funds hit $697.2 billion at a rate of 10%.

Public sector funds trail behind retail funds in terms of size, with $624.4 billion, growing 13% compared to one year ago.

Read more: SuperannuationMySuperAPRARainmaker Information
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA to weed out underperforming choice products
Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement
APRA hones in on post-retirement products
APRA questions trustees on financial resilience
AMP in enforceable undertaking
APRA moves to force EISS Super merger
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
APRA finalises framework for insurance in super
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
APRA to disclose MySuper product YFYS test values

Editor's Choice

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.