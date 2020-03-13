NEWS
Superannuation
Sunsuper Labor donations rile Bragg
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAR 2020   12:30PM

A Sunsuper donation of $11,000 to the Australian Labor Party has come under intense scrutiny in a Senate committee hearing.

Appearing before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee, APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell was grilled by Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg over the prudential regulator's lack of opinion on the $11,000 donation made by the large Queensland super fund to the ALP.

Towards the end of APRA's time before the committee, Senator Bragg asked Rowell whether the regulator took a view on political donations made by superannuation funds, to which the APRA leader said the regulator did not.

Bragg then turned to Sunsuper's September 2019 donation to the ALP - the first of its kind for the fund - and asked Rowell how APRA responds to political donations made by super funds.

"Quite simply, nothing. APRA's role is not to review individual items of fund expenditure, and the amount of $11,000 in the context of a $60 billion fund like Sunsuper is immaterial," Rowell said.

"We expect trustees to have robust processes for managing their expenses and their operations and [to] make appropriate decisions in the best interests of members."

Asked by Bragg whether the donation was in the best interests of members, Rowell said she had no information to form a view on the matter.

Bragg then asked Rowell how APRA would view a political donation if it were ten times larger.

"That's a hypothetical question. When material matters come to our attention we will look into them and engage with the trustees to understand their decision making, and then determine whether we feel it's appropriate," Rowell answered.

Bragg appeared unsatisfied with her response.

"I think it's a very light touch that you're giving these funds. I mean, this is retirement savings. Out of the blue they've decided to give one cash payment," Bragg said.

"There's a whole lot of people - without naming them right now - that are related to that particular government. I struggle to see how you can see that's (sic) nothing to see here."

Rowell again reiterated the regulator's role.

"Our role as a prudential regulator is to look at member outcomes and what trustees are delivering holistically, across their membership base," she said.

"We look at net returns, expenses, relative levels of fees. Again, I would say that Sunsuper is a relatively low-cost provider of superannuation and comes up pretty well on our heat map measures and so that for us, I think is our primary focus.

"Are these funds delivering good outcomes and value for their members."

Bragg finished his grilling by commenting that it was "very curious" that immaterial items of expenditure did not come to the attention of the regulator.

Read more: SunsuperAPRAAustralian Labor PartyAndrew BraggHelen RowellSenate Economics Legislation Committee
Featured Profile
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
