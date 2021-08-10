Sunsuper, Iress launch adviser data feed

Sunsuper and Iress have launched a solution that enables financial advisers to efficiently access clients' superannuation data.

Advisers can now access super information in their clients' portfolios when using Iress' advice software Xplan.

Sunsuper head of advice and retirement Anne Fuchs said this project creates an efficient and digital service for advisers to have up-to-date information on their clients/Sunsuper members so they can provide the financial advice they need for an optimal retirement.

"It has the potential to translate to more Australians saving thousands of dollars a year in fees because their adviser recommended Sunsuper over a retail fund, as more advisers find it easier to work with Sunsuper," she said.

"At Sunsuper, we know the value of advice and the role external advisers play in driving member outcomes, which is why we invested in working with Iress to activate data feeds."

Iress managing director of wealth for Australia and New Zealand Tizzy Vigilante said superannuation is often the single largest line item in an investor's portfolio.

"Accessing timely member data to provide advisers with a total view of their clients' wealth position is often quite manual and time-consuming," Vigilante said.

As a user of the solution, Fox Wealth Advisory principal adviser Jane Ryan said the data feeds reduces the processing time.

"It makes my team work far more productively and that's important. We now have some really up-to-date information that we can translate into the interactive documents for our clients. I'm really pleased that, as an industry fund, Sunsuper has acknowledged the importance of it and put it into play," Ryan said.

In March 2021, Sunsuper and QSuper agreed to merge and create a $200 billion superannuation fund with two million members.