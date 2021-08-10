NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Sunsuper, Iress launch adviser data feed

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 10 AUG 2021   12:11PM

Sunsuper and Iress have launched a solution that enables financial advisers to efficiently access clients' superannuation data.

Advisers can now access super information in their clients' portfolios when using Iress' advice software Xplan.

Sunsuper head of advice and retirement Anne Fuchs said this project creates an efficient and digital service for advisers to have up-to-date information on their clients/Sunsuper members so they can provide the financial advice they need for an optimal retirement.

"It has the potential to translate to more Australians saving thousands of dollars a year in fees because their adviser recommended Sunsuper over a retail fund, as more advisers find it easier to work with Sunsuper," she said.

"At Sunsuper, we know the value of advice and the role external advisers play in driving member outcomes, which is why we invested in working with Iress to activate data feeds."

Iress managing director of wealth for Australia and New Zealand Tizzy Vigilante said superannuation is often the single largest line item in an investor's portfolio.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"Accessing timely member data to provide advisers with a total view of their clients' wealth position is often quite manual and time-consuming," Vigilante said.

As a user of the solution, Fox Wealth Advisory principal adviser Jane Ryan said the data feeds reduces the processing time.

"It makes my team work far more productively and that's important. We now have some really up-to-date information that we can translate into the interactive documents for our clients. I'm really pleased that, as an industry fund, Sunsuper has acknowledged the importance of it and put it into play," Ryan said.

In March 2021, Sunsuper and QSuper agreed to merge and create a $200 billion superannuation fund with two million members.

Read more: SunsuperIressAnne FuchsFox Wealth AdvisoryTizzy VigilanteQSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QSuper head moves to AMP
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
IFM airport bid falls over
FSC launches DDO templates
QSuper, IFM bid for Sydney Airport
Rest appoints Aussie equities head
Super leaders recognised
Sunsuper, QSuper appoint leadership team
Iress hires head of product design
Rest hires from QSuper

Editor's Choice

Government passes continuous disclosure changes

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
The government yesterday passed changes to Corporations Act that loosens disclosure requirements for companies, while also introducing legislation to make virtual AGMs permanent.

Booming market for financial services jobs

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
According to Kaizen Recruitment, which specialises in financial services, lockdowns have not cooled a hot job market for finance professionals.

New chief executive for JPMAM

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has appointed a new chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.

Challenger chief executive to step down

KARREN VERGARA  |   8:31AM
The managing director and chief executive of Challenger will step down in 2022, while a deputy chief executive has also been named.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.