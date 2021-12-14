NEWS
Executive Appointments

Sunsuper ESG expert in new global role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 DEC 2021   3:19PM

Australian Retirement Trust, the entity Sunsuper and QSuper will form next year, is on the hunt for a head of responsible investments as one of the most likely candidates takes on a newly created role with Eastspring Investments.

Stuart Wilson has been appointed head of sustainability at the Singapore investment firm, effective 10 January 2022.

He has worked in ESG at Sunsuper for the past decade, first as ESG manager and most recently as head of responsible investment. Prior, he served as chief executive of the Australian Shareholders Association for nine years.

A spokesperson confirmed Sunsuper and QSuper are currently recruiting for a head of responsible investments for Australian Retirement Trust, the entity the two funds will become when they merge early next year.

Wilson's appointment at Eastspring Investments comes as the firm looks to strengthen its responsible investment capabilities and credentials, saying: "In recent years, Eastspring Investments has made strong progress in implementing ESG considerations."

"Building on the progress, Stuart will lead and accelerate the firm's responsible investment efforts across the business and make sustainability a key part of the culture.

"He will be responsible for the sustainability team and will work closely with the investment teams and regional functional leads to further integrate ESG considerations into investment processes and develop new and innovative sustainability-themed products and solutions to meet client demands for responsible investment portfolios."

Wilson will report directly to Eastspring's chief executive Wai-Kwong Seck who said: "The appointment of Stuart bolsters our sustainability team. His depth of expertise will strengthen Eastspring's ESG competence and reinforce Eastspring's position as a leading Asia-based asset manager..."

"Stuart's appointment will also strengthen our ongoing efforts with our parent company Prudential plc. in transitioning to a low-carbon future and meeting its 2050 net zero carbon emissions goal."

Wilson said he is looking forward to building on the firm's capabilities and further incorporating sustainability into its DNA.

His departure comes as Sunsuper builds out its responsible investment team ahead of the merger. In October it appointed Jessica-Anne Collier as portfolio analyst, while Nina Haysler has also joined the team as an analyst, looking specifically at human rights.

Collier was previously in investor relations at Macquarie Group while Haysler joined from sustainability services firm Point Advisory.

Read more: ESGSunsuperEastspring InvestmentsAustralian Retirement TrustAustralian Shareholders Association for.Stuart WilsonWai-Kwong Seck
