NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Suncorp executive exits
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAR 2020   11:52AM

Suncorp has appointed a new chief information officer as it announces the incumbent will leave the group, effective March 27.

Darren Abbruzzese, Suncorp's executive general manager digital, labs and insurance technology, will act as chief information officer while the group searches for a permanent replacement.

Abbruzzese joined Suncorp in 2017, and brings  years of expertise in data, digital and financial services to the role.

While at Suncorp he has supported the insurance business, as well as the group's digital journey.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Prior to joining Suncorp, Abbruzzese worked at ANZ for 10 years, and prior to that help positions at Deutsche Bank, iSelect, Goldman Sachs and JB Were.

Outgoing chief information officer, Sarah Harland joined Suncorp in September 2016 to lead the group's technology function, including digital enablement, cloud and infrastructure, security services, data and innovation labs.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Suncorp chief executive, Steve Johnston said: "Harland has made a significant contribution in strengthening Suncorp's technology and led Suncorp's digital transformation over the past three years."

Harland said she was proud of what was delivered under her leadership.

"It has been a privilege to work at Suncorp and be part of the technology transformation over the past three years, especially during a period of unprecedented change in this sector," Harland said.

Read more: SuncorpSarah HarlandDarren AbbruzzeseANZDeutsche BankGoldman SachsiSelectJB WereSteve Johnston
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ wealth exit sees hundreds of jobs go
JPMorgan admits to withholding ANZ shares
Westpac director heads for the exit
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Investments head departs super fund
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
Compensation bill hits $750m
Super fund reveals ASX 100 equality laggards
Perpetual announces new executive hire
ACCC denies impropriety
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4Qo27PQZ