Suncorp executive exits

Suncorp has appointed a new chief information officer as it announces the incumbent will leave the group, effective March 27.

Darren Abbruzzese, Suncorp's executive general manager digital, labs and insurance technology, will act as chief information officer while the group searches for a permanent replacement.

Abbruzzese joined Suncorp in 2017, and brings years of expertise in data, digital and financial services to the role.

While at Suncorp he has supported the insurance business, as well as the group's digital journey.

Prior to joining Suncorp, Abbruzzese worked at ANZ for 10 years, and prior to that help positions at Deutsche Bank, iSelect, Goldman Sachs and JB Were.

Outgoing chief information officer, Sarah Harland joined Suncorp in September 2016 to lead the group's technology function, including digital enablement, cloud and infrastructure, security services, data and innovation labs.

Suncorp chief executive, Steve Johnston said: "Harland has made a significant contribution in strengthening Suncorp's technology and led Suncorp's digital transformation over the past three years."

Harland said she was proud of what was delivered under her leadership.

"It has been a privilege to work at Suncorp and be part of the technology transformation over the past three years, especially during a period of unprecedented change in this sector," Harland said.