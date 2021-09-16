NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Statewide Super increases premiums

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 SEP 2021   12:30PM

The $12 billion industry fund is upping insurance premiums from November.

The fund, and its group insurer MetLife, communicated to members that from November a series of changes will be made to their insurance.

These include an increase to premiums for some members, with the aim of making premiums more equitable across the fund's membership.

Members will have to calculate whether  their cover is becoming more expensive according to their occupation, age, level of cover and unitised rates.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Statewide Super has changed the way it offers insurance cover, categorising members based on four occupational options. The 'Standard' occupation category is changing to 'Occupation Unknown', and the fund will introduce a new occupation category named 'Active'.

It said these changes are necessary to more accurately reflect the information it has on record about members' occupations.

"You may be eligible to receive cover at a reduced cost if the insurer is satisfied you fall within the white collar or professional occupation categories. You will need to apply if you wish to change your occupation category," the fund clarified.

Eligible members will get a premium waiver for up to 12 months of parental leave and will be given up to six months after certain life events (marriage, having children, buying a house) to apply to increase their insurance cover.

The changes will also separate death and total and permanent disablement coverage into two categories.

And the age at which the amount of unitised death and TPD cover will reduce from age 31 to age 35.

Statewide is changing its test for TPD claims too - from activities of daily living to the more progressive activities of daily work.

Read more: Statewide SuperMetLifeStandard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds progress merger talks
Data to improve TPD outcomes: ASIC
Lying rife in life insurance applications
Industry funds flag $77bn merger
New chief operating officer at Zurich
Cost of group insurance declines
Loomis Sayles wins super fund mandate
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations
Pandemic spurs advice, insurance rethink
Two Aussie CIOs on top 100 list

Editor's Choice

Statewide Super increases premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
The $12 billion industry fund is upping insurance premiums from November.

Ord Minnett names head of equities

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
A former Goldman Sachs executive will join Ord Minnett as head of equities in December.

DDO nil-reporting rule scrapped

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
In a win for financial advisers, the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) regime will scrap the nil-reporting rule.

ME Bank faces criminal charges

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ME Bank has appeared in Federal Court, facing criminal charges for allegedly making false and misleading representations in letters to its home loan customers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.