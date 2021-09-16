Statewide Super increases premiums

The $12 billion industry fund is upping insurance premiums from November.

The fund, and its group insurer MetLife, communicated to members that from November a series of changes will be made to their insurance.

These include an increase to premiums for some members, with the aim of making premiums more equitable across the fund's membership.

Members will have to calculate whether their cover is becoming more expensive according to their occupation, age, level of cover and unitised rates.

Statewide Super has changed the way it offers insurance cover, categorising members based on four occupational options. The 'Standard' occupation category is changing to 'Occupation Unknown', and the fund will introduce a new occupation category named 'Active'.

It said these changes are necessary to more accurately reflect the information it has on record about members' occupations.

"You may be eligible to receive cover at a reduced cost if the insurer is satisfied you fall within the white collar or professional occupation categories. You will need to apply if you wish to change your occupation category," the fund clarified.

Eligible members will get a premium waiver for up to 12 months of parental leave and will be given up to six months after certain life events (marriage, having children, buying a house) to apply to increase their insurance cover.

The changes will also separate death and total and permanent disablement coverage into two categories.

And the age at which the amount of unitised death and TPD cover will reduce from age 31 to age 35.

Statewide is changing its test for TPD claims too - from activities of daily living to the more progressive activities of daily work.