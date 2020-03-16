Stand still, get left behind

The world of ESG integration into the investment process has moved ahead so rapidly that industry experts agree those who aren't yet on the bandwagon will likely be left behind.

In order to keep up with the times, many firms have introduced proprietary systems for measuring ESG factors and rating stocks against them.

"A lot of people see this as a window of opportunity and are therefore jumping on the ESG bandwagon," Robeco head of ESG integration Masja Zandbergen said.

"But I'm convinced that sustainability will become standard before we know it. Right now, it's fashionable, but in three or four years from now, sustainable investing will be standard practice."

This bandwagon mentality may be driven for a large part by everyday citizens calling for action from their superannuation funds, financial adviser Dave Rae pointed out.

After Australia's horror summer of bushfires and flooding rains, Rae has seen an increase in clients asking about climate change risks.

"A number of clients who previously haven't expressed an interest in ESG/sustainable investing have been contacting me to discuss removing fossil fuels from their portfolios," Rae said.

"They simply don't want their money invested in companies that have contributed to climate change and in many cases actively worked to slow or block action."

And, he added, clients are wary of greenwash. They want to see real measurement of ESG factors - not just marketing.

"There is an awareness of the potential that a fund doesn't live up to its promises, even when they're not familiar with the term greenwashing itself," Rae said.

"Given the reputation of the financial services industry over recent years and some loss of trust, clients want to know that a manager is genuine in its approach."

Mirova chief executive and chief investment officer Jens Peers thinks that eventually the funds we now consider to be niche ESG or sustainable offerings will be the norm rather than the exception.

"Right now, there's more demand for ESG investing. Women and millennials particularly want to invest in line with their thinking and values," he said.

"The market is a bit frustrated because on the mainstream side maybe there isn't enough change and then for others it's a bit hard to compete because they say they are doing ESG."

Mirova has defined its ESG strategy as having a clear bias towards companies with a positive impact on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

To explain its strategy, Peers points to Orstead - a company Mirova has a holding in.

Orstead used to be Danish Oil and Natural Gas, an offshore oil producer. The company saw climate change as a threat and used its existing infrastructure and capacity to get into offshore windfarms instead - completely getting out of fossil fuels.

"That wasn't a real transition, it was a revolution," Peers said.

BP, on the other hand, doesn't meet Peers' criteria even though the company has announced it will be carbon neutral by 2050.

"Best case, BP is investing in solar and wind to make to bit by bit replace the market share they are going to lose on the oil side... it's not a winner, it's maybe best case not a loser," Peers said.

Aberdeen Standard Investments ESG investment director for Asia Pacific Danielle Welsh-Rose has also seen ESG's ubiquitousness grow significantly.

"The last decade, and in particular that last two years, has seen a fundamental shift in how investors, including institutional investors, think about ESG investment," Welsh-Rose said.

"Many large institutional investors in developed markets, in particular, have been more seriously considering ESG factors in their mainstream portfolio investment decisions, integrating bottom-up ESG analysis."

ESG might be in vogue at the moment, but it's also just good business sense, according to Brown Advisory portfolio manager Bertie Thompson.

Thompson and his team have been working with a proprietary ESG score for five years.

"Our ESG research team assesses a company's positive ESG drivers and many of our investments in the Global Leaders Fund are using sustainability to enhance financial performance," Thompson said.

"We look to quantify these opportunities through measuring their economic impact on each business. We have to be able to measure the cash flow impact - it has to be material and meaningfully different from the competition."

Measuring and scoring ESG factors is a way for investment managers to prove that they are active on ESG without resorting to blanket exclusions, he explained.

"It's easy to apply negative ESG screens to a selection of companies but it's much harder to try to analyse the positive ESG attributes that companies have and how companies manage potential risks," Thompson said.

Meanwhile, Welsh-Rose said Aberdeen Standard Investments has been integrating ESG into the investment process in one way or another since 1992.

"Our ESG Investment team structure is unique in the industry, with a dedicated ESG investment team of over 20 people, plus over 30 ESG analysts and champions embedded within asset class teams globally," Welsh-Rose said.

"With so many individuals focused on ESG investment, we have a lot of nucleuses of activity with slightly different focuses. A lot of our ESG work is bottom-up, focusing on whichever ESG issues are material to a particular company or asset."

The bottom up ESG research that Aberdeen Standard Investments and Brown Advisory engage in is just part of the story though.

"Any standardised measures or ratings that we use in our ESG analysis are enhanced by our active ownership approaches such as company engagement, proxy voting, and participation in collaborative engagement and industry initiatives," Welsh-Rose said.

And as for external ratings from agencies like MSCI, Sustainalytics and Bloomberg these have their place but also their limitations.

Aberdeen Standard Investments leverages external research to complement its own, as does Brown Advisory.

"Ratings can be helpful, but they do have limitations," Welsh-Rose said.

"For example, a lot of data used in ratings comes from publicly-disclosed information or estimated information, and sometimes there has not been sufficient engagement with a company to verify this data."

"They're helpful instruments but they are blunt as well. We have to see ESG analysis as an extension of our fundamental bottom-up work," Thompson added.

"We are able to go past the backwards looking rating systems through deep due diligence and company engagement with management teams."

As for what super funds are looking for in ESG research, JANA says this has evolved considerably.

JANA head of responsible investment research Tim Conly said ESG research is still a risk management framework at its core.

"But, it is also increasingly a positioning and engagement tool," he added.

"Superannuation funds expect the ESG considerations to be integrated right throughout the investment decision making process, and stakeholders expect ultimate transparency."

He said JANA's advice encompasses the entire organisational value chain covering areas including regulatory and industry trends, benchmark reporting, investment belief statements, ESG and related policies, investment strategy, manager selection and monitoring, reporting and disclosure.

"All investment managers recommended to JANA clients must integrate ESG considerations into their process to a level applicable for that asset class and investment strategy," Conly added.

"The level of integration expected of managers has evolved as the industry has evolved, with changing regulation, increasing understanding, more disclosure and reporting allowing a general positive shift in the level that investment managers consider ESG risks as part of their investment process."

The new edition of Financial Standard, out today, includes the special feature Don't call it a journey. The feature is a deep dive into ESG integration and the many ways of rating, scoring and measuring ESG success. It features insights from J.P. Morgan, Fidelity International, Schroders, Local Government Super, Mercer and more.