Spirit Super negotiates premium drop

The industry super fund has negotiated a new three-year rate guarantee with its group insurer MetLife, resulting in an almost 25% decrease to some premiums.

Members will save about $51 million over the life of the agreement, Spirit Super said.

Fees for death and TPD cover will be reduced by between 14.2% and 24.8%, while income protection cover will drop by 7.7%.

The new agreement with MetLife came into effect yesterday.

Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray said the fund has been working hard for Australians.

"And at a time of high inflation and cost of living pressure I'm delighted to announce these reductions to our members," he commented.

"As a profit-to-member fund, we are always looking for new ways to provide our members with low fees, competitive products, personalised service and affordable and flexible insurance options."

A case study highlighted monetary changes members could expect with default A death and TPD cover at the age of 36.

Before March 5, the joint cover would have cost $465.78 per year. This has now dropped to $390.63, saving members $75.15.

"What's important for our members to be aware of is that while our insurance fees have reduced, the level of cover remains the same, this is a genuine saving to members," Murray concluded.