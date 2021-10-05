NEWS
Investment

Soul Patts finalises merger

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 5 OCT 2021   12:27PM

Washington H Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has implemented its $4 billion merger with LIC, Milton Corporation.

Under the scheme of arrangement, all Milton shares that are not currently owned by WHSP will be transferred today.

Eligible Milton shareholders will receive 0.1863 WHSP shares and a fully franked dividend of 37 cents per Milton share will be paid to each shareholder.

Over 121 million WHSP were issued and are expected to commence trading tomorrow.

Milton chair Graeme Crampton along with Kevin Eley, Justine Jarvinen and Ian Pollard have resigned as directors of Milton while Brendan O'Dea and Rob Millner remain on the Milton board along with new recruits Todd Barlow and David Grbin.

"Once the scheme is implemented, the combined group will build on Milton's 83-year legacy as well as the skills of both Milton and WHSP's investment teams to pursue dividend growth as well as capital growth and invest for the future," Crampton said in a statement in September.

The transaction takes WHSP from its current market cap of $7.2 billion to $10.8 billion (about 50% higher pro forma). Milton is expected to delist from the ASX on October 6 and its team will transition to WHSP.

In a June presentation, WHSP said the increase in its market capitalisation will potentially increase its index participation, further diversify current holdings, and give it additional liquidity to pursue investment opportunities.

Read more: WHSPMilton CorporationWashington H Soul PattinsonGraeme CramptonBrendan O'DeaDavid GrbinIan PollardJustine JarvinenKevin EleyRob MillnerTodd Barlow
VIEW COMMENTS

