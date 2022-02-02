SimCorp reappointed by BNP Paribas

SimCorp has been reappointed by BNP Paribas Securities Services to provide investment accounting technology solutions to the custodian.

The BNP Paribas group has been a SimCorp client since 2013 and uses SimCorp Dimension across its front-to-back investment value chain in several regions (EMEA / Americas).

The new contract encompasses a global licence agreement for the next six years and is in line with BNP Paribas Securities Services' roadmap, including investment accounting services, advanced interoperability options and transition to new regulations (LIBOR and CSDR).

"Our focus is to provide a state-of-the-art range of accounting solutions for our institutional clients," head of asset owners and managers client lines at BNP Paribas Arnaud Claudon said.

"SimCorp Dimension has been a solid cornerstone of our operating model for several of our key strategic clients for many years. This substantial mandate extension is an important milestone that will enable us to foster the delivery of our strategic objectives."

SimCorp managing director Hans Otto Engkilde added: "BNP Paribas Securities Services is a key client for SimCorp. This strategic partnership demonstrates our strong expertise in investment accounting and highlights our commitment to innovate and our ability to enable our clients to increase their operational efficiency."

"We look forward to pursuing this close and trustful collaboration and supporting BNP Paribas Securities Services to scale and achieve their long-term strategic ambitions."