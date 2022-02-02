NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

SimCorp reappointed by BNP Paribas

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   12:02PM

SimCorp has been reappointed by BNP Paribas Securities Services to provide investment accounting technology solutions to the custodian.

The BNP Paribas group has been a SimCorp client since 2013 and uses SimCorp Dimension across its front-to-back investment value chain in several regions (EMEA / Americas).

The new contract encompasses a global licence agreement for the next six years and is in line with BNP Paribas Securities Services' roadmap, including investment accounting services, advanced interoperability options and transition to new regulations (LIBOR and CSDR).

"Our focus is to provide a state-of-the-art range of accounting solutions for our institutional clients," head of asset owners and managers client lines at BNP Paribas Arnaud Claudon said.

"SimCorp Dimension has been a solid cornerstone of our operating model for several of our key strategic clients for many years. This substantial mandate extension is an important milestone that will enable us to foster the delivery of our strategic objectives."

SimCorp managing director Hans Otto Engkilde added: "BNP Paribas Securities Services is a key client for SimCorp. This strategic partnership demonstrates our strong expertise in investment accounting and highlights our commitment to innovate and our ability to enable our clients to increase their operational efficiency."

"We look forward to pursuing this close and trustful collaboration and supporting BNP Paribas Securities Services to scale and achieve their long-term strategic ambitions."

Read more: BNP Paribas Securities ServicesSimCorp Dimension
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart
BNP Paribas scores new FX mandate
BNP Paribas wins China custody agreement
BNP Paribas to offer initial margin services
BNP Paribas wins custody mandate
Milestone Group appoints APAC lead
Vale Ian Perkins
BNP Paribas appoints APAC custody lead
BlackRock, BNP Paribas form strategic alliance
SS&C secures platform mandate

Editor's Choice

Rest strengthens investment team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

QIC launches multi-sector private debt capability

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Following the launch of its private debt capability in 2021, QIC has added an Australian multi-sector private credit offering to its suite, appointing someone to lead it.

ASFA names new chair

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia appointed a new chair as the incumbent steps down after a two-year term.

APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator has outlined its policy and supervision priorities for 2022, saying its prime focus is rectifying sub-standard industry practices and eradicating unacceptable product performance.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.