Investment
Sponsored by
Shareholder activism on the rise
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 17 JAN 2020   12:40PM

Shareholders are demanding changemore than ever before.

That is, according to financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard, and its 2019 review of shareholder activism.

The report found that 147 investors launched new campaigns against companies in 2019, including 43 "first timers" with no prior activism history.

Additionally, 187 companies were targeted by activists, down 17% from a record 2018, but in line with multi-year averages.

Lazard managing director Dennis Berman said the growth rate is remarkable.

"By our count, the number has grown to 147 investors launching campaigns in 2019, up from 131 in 2018 and 100 in 2015," he said.

"This is a somewhat remarkable growth rate... There is grist to the idea that to be an actual human selecting actual stocks in the year 2020 pushes owners to be an 'activist'."

The largest activist targets for 2019 were AT&T (US) and SAP (Germany), both who faced off with one of the world's largest activist funds, Elliott Management.

The research also found that activism against non-US targets accounted for 40% of campaigns for 2019, up from 30% in 2015.

For the first time, Japan was the second most targeted jurisdiction, second only to the US. Activists fought in 19 campaigns and deployed US$4.5 billion in capital last year in Japan.

European activism decreased overall during 2019, driven by 10 fewer campaigns in the UK. The report notes that activity expanded across France, Germany and Switzerland.

Activists continue to have a strong influence on boards, with 122 board seats won by activists in 2019. Most of these were secured via negotiated settlements (85%), with 20% of activist board seats going to female directors.

The report also outlines a shift in investment strategies, with ESG assets under management represented by signatories to the UN's Principles for Responsible Investment increasing 26% to US$86 trillion in 2019. It also found that ESG-related ETFs increased by 300%.

Read more: LazardJapanAT&TDennis BermanElliott Management
Latest News
