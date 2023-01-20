Newspaper icon
Sentinel makes BTR debut in Queensland

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023   12:25PM

The US based build-to-rent giant has swooped on a 1.4-hectare development site on the Gold Coast.

Located in Robina's stadium village precinct, Sentinel Fund Manager Australia, the Australian arm of the US property firm, is set to deliver and manage around 300 rental apartments.

The planned development will target carbon neutral certification and a 5-Star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of Australia, in keeping with other developments Sentinel has completed to date in Australia.

This is Sentinel's first development site purchased in Queensland and follows the completion and leasing of its first Australian Build to Rent (BTR) apartment communities in Perth, Western Australia.

It also follows the progression of construction on its 172-apartment BTR community in West Melbourne, which is due to reach practical completion this year.

Sentinel Australia managing director Keith Lucas said Sentinel is excited to expand its footprint to the Sunshine State.

"We're committed to delivering sustainable and high-quality living environments that provide renters with a refined rental experience and offer Queenslanders greater housing choices," he said.

"This is especially important as rental vacancy rates in Queensland continue to tighten and areas like Robina expect to see a significant boom in population and jobs growth over the next decade."

