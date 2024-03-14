Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Selfwealth expands leadership team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAR 2024   12:44PM

The platform welcomed a chief experience officer, chief technology officer, and head of marketing and communication.

Selfwealth said it is investing in new talent, adding to its leadership in a demonstration of its commitment to driving innovation and growth across the organisation.

Janelle McQueen-Paice has joined as chief experience officer, coming over from MLC Life Insurance where she was head of digital and CX for about 16 months. She has also held lead roles with BT and Westpac over a 25-year career in wealth management.

"Janelle's appointment reflects Selfwealth's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers," Selfwealth chief executive Craig Keary said.

"Her tenure as the head of digital and customer experience at MLC Life, as well as her previous roles at BT Financial Group, including national manager customer experience and channel development showcase her expertise in enhancing customer experiences across well-regulated entities."

Cameron McDonald is now chief technology officer; he had previously been consulting after wrapping up nearly 10 years with Helia and has been acting in the role since August 2023. He has also held senior roles with Challenger, ANZ, HSBC, and State Street.

Keary described him as a "seasoned technology leader", and said he "has built and led technology teams and multiple change programs to deliver new technology solutions for customers, streamline operational capabilities and improve bottom line outcomes."

Meantime, Samantha Powell is now head of marketing and communication at the broker platform. She joined in January from Pallas Capital. She has previously worked at the likes of Vanguard, NAB, BT and Macquarie.

"We welcome Samantha's strategic approach to marketing and communications and look forward to her contribution towards the continued success of Selfwealth as she has worked in various financial services organisations with experience across both the direct investor and adviser space," Keary said.

Cameron McDonald took on that role; he had previously been consulting after wrapping up nearly 10 years with Helia. He has also held senior roles with Challenger, ANZ, HSBC, and State Street.

"Together with the new leadership team, I look forward to better serving our customers and taking advantage of the potential market and industry opportunities that the prevailing environment presents," Keary said.

Read more: SelfwealthANZCameron McDonaldChallengerHeliaHSBCState StreetCraig KearyBT Financial GroupJanelle McQueen-PaiceMLC Life InsuranceSamantha PowellMacquarieNABPallas CapitalVanguardWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Baby boomers turn to local private debt: Research
Iress loses key wealth executive
Insight Investment Consultants rebrands
VanEck establishes foothold in Brisbane
HSBC wins $23bn in admin, custody mandates
ANZ gets green light for Suncorp merger
Platforms ramp up innovation, back-end efficiencies
Managed account FUM closes in on $200bn milestone
Perpetual adds director, institutional business
Retirement saving, investing daunting for women: Surveys

Editor's Choice

Low-margin clients hurt practice valuations

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
Lower fee-paying clients are severely affecting financial advice practices' bottom line and ultimately drag business valuations, a new analysis reveals.

Selfwealth expands leadership team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The platform welcomed a chief experience officer, chief technology officer, and head of marketing and communication.

FAAA calls on ATO to provide clarity over advice fees

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:19PM
The FAAA said the ATO should refine its position on financial advisers giving advice to clients with pre-existing investments.

Advanced ETP portfolios come at higher cost, complexity

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:03PM
Investors can opt for a more advanced portfolio of exchange-traded products (ETPs), but it will cost about three times as much.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach