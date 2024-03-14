Selfwealth expands leadership team

The platform welcomed a chief experience officer, chief technology officer, and head of marketing and communication.

Selfwealth said it is investing in new talent, adding to its leadership in a demonstration of its commitment to driving innovation and growth across the organisation.

Janelle McQueen-Paice has joined as chief experience officer, coming over from MLC Life Insurance where she was head of digital and CX for about 16 months. She has also held lead roles with BT and Westpac over a 25-year career in wealth management.

"Janelle's appointment reflects Selfwealth's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers," Selfwealth chief executive Craig Keary said.

"Her tenure as the head of digital and customer experience at MLC Life, as well as her previous roles at BT Financial Group, including national manager customer experience and channel development showcase her expertise in enhancing customer experiences across well-regulated entities."

Cameron McDonald is now chief technology officer; he had previously been consulting after wrapping up nearly 10 years with Helia and has been acting in the role since August 2023. He has also held senior roles with Challenger, ANZ, HSBC, and State Street.

Keary described him as a "seasoned technology leader", and said he "has built and led technology teams and multiple change programs to deliver new technology solutions for customers, streamline operational capabilities and improve bottom line outcomes."

Meantime, Samantha Powell is now head of marketing and communication at the broker platform. She joined in January from Pallas Capital. She has previously worked at the likes of Vanguard, NAB, BT and Macquarie.

"We welcome Samantha's strategic approach to marketing and communications and look forward to her contribution towards the continued success of Selfwealth as she has worked in various financial services organisations with experience across both the direct investor and adviser space," Keary said.

"Together with the new leadership team, I look forward to better serving our customers and taking advantage of the potential market and industry opportunities that the prevailing environment presents," Keary said.