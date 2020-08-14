Schroders appoints head of private debt

Schroders has hired from RBC to appoint a head of private debt for Australia, as it builds out a private assets offering for local investors.

Nicole Kidd was previously RBC's head of corporate banking Australia and institutional client management Asia Pacific and a managing director.

She starts at Schroders on September 1 and will work on its Australian private debt function, which sits within the broader fixed income and multi-asset team reporting to the team's head Simon Doyle.

She also reports into George Wunderlin, who was appointed global head of private assets (reporting directly to group chief executive Peter Harrison) last year.

Schroders' private assets and alternatives business manages $81 billion across private equity, securitised credit, infrastructure finance, insurance-linked securities, impact investing and real estate.

It began building out its private assets offering locally this year, with a private equity fund of funds launched last month, first reported by Financial Standard in January. Plans for a private debt offering with ANZ focus were also underway.

Kidd has 25 years of investment banking and asset management experience.

"Nicole brings a depth of experience in private debt to Schroders. She is an investor of extremely high calibre and experience, and has a proven track record with a strong client focus. These qualities will serve our clients well as she strives to deliver high quality outcomes for their portfolios," Schroders chief executive for Australia Chris Durack said.

A key strategic priority for the Schroders business is to continually develop and evolve its Australian investment teams and capabilities, he added.

"The developing fixed income landscape provides us with an opportunity to invest in our private debt capability, and over time we aim to build solutions to provide our clients with greater access to these attractive markets," Durack said.

"The bank debt market in Australia is becoming increasing disintermediated, providing opportunity for institutional investors to gain access to favourable risk-adjusted returns. This is a result of both increasing bank regulation (where traditional bank returns are more difficult to achieve with higher capital imposts), and desire for banks to hold lower concentrations of single asset exposures on their balance sheets than they previously were, meaning the door is open for so-called 'non-traditional' lenders."