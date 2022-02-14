NEWS
Superannuation

Scammers prey on lonely hearts

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 14 FEB 2022   12:11PM

This Valentine's Day, Westpac and the ACCC's Scamwatch is urging people to be aware of love scams.

Scamwatch found Australians had lost $56 million to love scams last year.

This particular breed of scams appears to be on the rise, with 44% more lost to love scams in 2021 compared to 2022.

And losses to scams are likely to be much higher than reported to Scamwatch, as research shows that of all scam victims only around 13% report to Scamwatch.

Westpac's research on love scams showed its customers alone lost $11.4 million in 2021 compared to $3.9 million in 2019. Overall, Westpac customers lost more than $18 million to dating and romance-related scams during the pandemic.

Scamwatch warns that romance scammers prey on the emotions of victims. They often use 'love bombing' techniques, such as professing love and affection very quickly, to try to influence victims.

The scammer will then come up with elaborate stories asking the intended target to send money, gifts, or financial information. The scammer might ask for the victim to take out a loan, take money out of their superannuation, give them access to their super or access to a bank account.

Another variation of the love scams Scamwatch has identified is called 'romance baiting'. Once the scammer has developed a connection on a dating app, they will offer to show the victim how to invest, frequently in cryptocurrency, turning the romance scam into an investment scam.

"Scammers can come up with endless reasons to try and convince you to send money. If you start to feel pressured by your admirer, stop communicating with them," ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

"Another red flag to look out for is when scammers provide constant excuses as to why they cannot meet in person or use the video function."

Westpac head of fraud Ben Young encouraged those dating online or meeting people through social media to discuss new relationships with friends and family and to avoid sending money to people, especially people they haven't met in real life yet, even if their stories are very convincing.

"Being physically separated from others can unfortunately make us more vulnerable to scams, lacking an important sounding board to discuss deals or offers that might otherwise appear to be too good to be true," Young said.

"Scammers are also becoming remarkably good at exploiting our emotional drivers, which is especially common in romance scams where a lot of time is invested in building a fake relationship or personal connection before asking for money.

"We've seen people of all ages impacted by scammers during the pandemic, most commonly being targeted through social media platforms and messaging apps, so it's important for everyone to take care."

There is a stereotype that romance scams usually impact older people, but people aged over 55 only made up half of the romance scams reported to Scamwatch. A recently released documentary on Netflix, The Tinder Swindler, reveals a complex love scam targeting young women.

Read more: ScamwatchWestpacACCCValentineBen Young
