Robeco launches credit income fund in Australia

Robeco has brought an established credit income fund to the Australian market with the strategy focusing on positively contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDG Credit Income Fund is an actively managed global credit strategy that selects opportunities from investment grade to emerging market credits and applies Robeco's SDG assessment framework in screening companies that contribute positively to the goals.

The fund was established in 2018 aims to provide a monthly income distribution of 4% to 6% while mapping the positive impact of contributions to SDG outcomes.

Robeco Australia head Stephen Dennis said the launch provides investors with an opportunity to access Robeco's expertise and approach to credit investing and sustainable investing.

"Local wholesale and institutional investors are increasingly responding to the sustainability demands of their clients and members, and the ability to access the SDG Credit Income Fund is a development that will be welcomed by them," he said.

Robeco's credit team consisting of over 30 portfolio managers and analysts manages the fund's strategy with the fund currently holding around 45% in USD-denominated bonds, 45% in EUR-denominated bonds and 3% in GBP- denominated bonds.

The top holdings include Spanish banks Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco De Sabadell and Bankia, Irish banks AIB Group and Bank of Ireland and French insurance company La Mondiale.

"Investors are in a unique position to direct capital to companies that provide solutions to sustainability challenges," Dennis said.

"Robeco's focus on this area over a long period of time means we've been able to refine our processes, and continue to offer investors products that not only generate market-leading returns, but also contribute on a practical level to the objectives of the UN SDGs."