Robeco extends exclusions

Robeco announced it will now exclude investments in thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling from all its mutual funds.

The manager said the decision is an important step in its sustainable investing approach.

Companies that derive 25% or more of their revenue from thermal coal or oil sands, or 10% or more from Arctic drilling, will be barred from Robeco investment portfolios.

The move is an expansion of Robeco's existing thermal coal exclusion policy that already applies to its sustainable and impact strategies and now also encompasses companies engaged in oil sands and Arctic drilling.

The exclusion applies to all of Robeco's mutual funds, excluding client-specific funds and mandates but including sub-advised funds.

"Investing is not only about creating wealth but also about contributing to wellbeing, and we are fully convinced that if you focus on sustainability, you're going to be a better asset manager," Robeco chief investment officer, fixed income Victor Verberk said.

"Our move to exclude investments in fossil fuels from our funds is a further step in our efforts to lower the carbon footprint of our investments, transitioning to a lower carbon economy.

"As global leader in sustainable investing we are committed to the Paris agreement, which aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to well below 2C. This will require substantial reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions over the next few decades."

The process of implementing the exclusions will be completed by the end of 2020.