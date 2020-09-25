NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Robeco extends exclusions
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 25 SEP 2020   12:21PM

Robeco announced it will now exclude investments in thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling from all its mutual funds.

The manager said the decision is an important step in its sustainable investing approach.

Companies that derive 25% or more of their revenue from thermal coal or oil sands, or 10% or more from Arctic drilling, will be barred from Robeco investment portfolios.

The move is an expansion of Robeco's existing thermal coal exclusion policy that already applies to its sustainable and impact strategies and now also encompasses companies engaged in oil sands and Arctic drilling.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The exclusion applies to all of Robeco's mutual funds, excluding client-specific funds and mandates but including sub-advised funds.

"Investing is not only about creating wealth but also about contributing to wellbeing, and we are fully convinced that if you focus on sustainability, you're going to be a better asset manager," Robeco chief investment officer, fixed income Victor Verberk said.

"Our move to exclude investments in fossil fuels from our funds is a further step in our efforts to lower the carbon footprint of our investments, transitioning to a lower carbon economy.

"As global leader in sustainable investing we are committed to the Paris agreement, which aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to well below 2C. This will require substantial reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions over the next few decades."

The process of implementing the exclusions will be completed by the end of 2020.

Read more: RobecoVictor Verberk
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Schroders director jumps to Robeco
COVID-19 poses unique human rights threats
Stand still, get left behind
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
Women rule ESG, but gap remains
Factor investing, sustainability a perfect match
Robeco launches new fund
Superannuation fund tweaks fees
Robeco wins super fund mandate
New insto sales lead at Robeco
Editor's Choice
SMSF changes unlikely to mushroom new funds
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Allowing more members in SMSFs is unlikely to spur their establishment rates, according to a submission by University of Sydney's Susan Thorp.
Japanese bank makes major voting blunder
ALLY SELBY  |   12:33PM
One of Japan's largest providers of shareholder services has admitted to a major operational blunder, after it failed to count 3.4 million postal votes for nearly 1000 companies ahead of their annual general meetings.
BetaShares' Nasdaq ETF surpasses $1bn
ALLY SELBY  |   12:31PM
BetaShares' Nasdaq 100 ETF exceeded $1 billion in assets under management at the end of August, a net increase of more than $500 million since the outset of the year.
Robeco extends exclusions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:21PM
Robeco announced it will now exclude investments in thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling from all its mutual funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
25
2020 CGU NIBA Webinar Series | Temporary Working from Home Guidance 
SEP
25
FPA SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE CHAPTER VIRTUAL LUNCH 
SEP
28
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
29
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7gWnKLM9