Financial Planning

RI Advice names Practice of the Year

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   11:35AM

For the fifth year in a row, RI Advice awarded its Practice of the Year Award to Pride Advice.

Pride Advice is the only multi-year award winner in the group's history and recognises its excellence, leadership and performance.

"In an extremely competitive field, it is not a coincidence that Pride Advice has taken out this award for the fifth time. Year after year, the business consistently demonstrates a steadfast commitment to quality advice, excellent service and continuous improvement," RI Advice chief executive Peter Ornsby said.

"The team at Pride Advice exemplifies qualities like transparency, empathy and honesty, which are aligned to the values at RI Advice. As an active industry participant, Pride Advice is vocal about the importance and value of professional advice, and positively contributes to industry discussions."

The judging process is based on factors such as client engagement, compliance, technology integration and client feedback.

Pride Advice has offices in Adelaide and Sydney with six financial advisers and 14 support staff providing wealth management services to over 1000 clients.

"Several years ago, we made some tough decisions including one to unbundle our offering and reprice our services. What we have now is a unique, transparent fee model that resonates with clients," Pride Advice Adelaide chief executive Brett Schatto said.

"At a time when the advice industry is grappling with unprecedented change and disruption, this has put us ahead of the curve. It has also strengthened the trust our clients place in us to act in their best interest."

Earlier in the month, the Federal Court found that RI Advice Group failed to provide rigorous oversight over a former financial adviser which then resulted in bad advice to consumer detriment.

