Retirement income review must focus on women: KPMG

KPMG is calling for the imbalance between men and women's retirement outcomes to be redressed, pinning the blame on superannuation concessions.

In its submission to the government's review of the retirement income system, KPMG highlights how the current system for Australians to save for their retirement exacerbates the economic inequality between men and women.

Drawing on a series of proposals put forward by the firm in recent years on the inequalities suffered by women in the workforce, tax and transfer systems - which reduce or fail to incentivise female participation in the workforce - KPMG's submission recommends making changes to the system across all three pillars, including reducing the impact on the age pension by incentivising an increase to contributions.

"If we could draw up the retirement system with a blank sheet of paper, no doubt we would include provisions that redress the unequal contribution that women make to society through caring for other generations," KPMG head of asset and wealth management Linda Elkins said.

"But sadly the current system does the opposite - while it was not designed to discriminate against women, in effect all it does is exacerbate the inequality. Specifically, through superannuation concessions, it amplifies the imbalance in earnings between men and women."

The firm's submission makes six proposals, including removing the $450 superannuation guarantee threshold, requiring SG to be paid on Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave and workers compensation payments, and changing the Commonwealth's contributions to top-up payments instead of co-contributions into the super accounts of primary carers of a pre-school aged child.

The firm also wants to see super contributions given to all people receiving Commonwealth Rent Assistance - the bulk of which are women. KPMG said such a move would prove highly beneficial given their limited ability to supplement their own mandatory super contributions.

The submission also calls for the Sex Discrimination Act to be amended to ensure employers who pay additional amounts to people who have taken on additional burdens of primary care are not in breach of the Act, adding women could substantially benefit if employers were free to pay a higher amount of super contributions to people who had taken on primary career responsibilities.

The firm's final proposal calls for the amendment of concession caps for primary care and care-based work breaks, and the replacement of the current contribution cap system with lifetime concessional contribution caps.

"This would benefit Australians with breaks in their workforce participation and/or periods of part-time working - typically women," KPMG said.

"This would enable individuals who had taken time out of the workforce to undertake carer roles to "catch up" over a period of time as their ability to make additional contributions increased."

Elkins said there was significant room to increase gender equality in workforce participation rates, which would help solve much of the problem earlier in the process.

"Our economists estimated that a halving of the gap between male and female participation would see the country's GDP would benefit by $60 billion over 20 years, while cumulative living standards would be raised by up to $140 billion," Elkins said.

"That must be the real goal of Australia as a country. But from a retirement perspective, we believe the proposals outlined here would do much to combat the inequality women face in later life."

Separately, the SMSF Association used its submission to label self-managed super funds the "pioneer group" for the retirement income system; with SMSFA chief executive John Maroney convinced SMSFs can help the review focus its efforts on the retirement phase.

Maroney pointed out many SMSF members have already transitioned from accumulation to retirement, and added the widespread use of SMSFs should not be underestimated by the review.

"In our view, the superannuation system has been too focused on the accumulation phase and this review provides a welcome opportunity to increase attention on the retirement phase," Maroney said.

"Cohort analysis on the SMSF sector will help derive information and improvements for the broader retirement income system and those individuals who have yet to start retirement."

Maroney said the review should also focus on how the different elements of the retirement system work together, noting issues with their integration and the system's general complexity have caused low engagement.

"This complexity means most Australians do not have a good understanding of the rules that govern their superannuation," Maroney said.

"Dealing with regulatory change and uncertainty is commonly cited as the number one area of concern for SMSF trustees and advisers. The association believes that a successful retirement income system requires superannuation to be simplified."