Retirees feel the brunt of inflation: Challenger

If the current high levels of inflation continue for years rather than months, many retirees could be facing some difficult spending choices, says Challenger.

A new report, entitled Innovations to manage inflation risks, highlights the need for financial advisers to consider the impacts of rising inflation as they explore retirement income solutions for their clients.

Challenger said that inflation erodes the real value of income for a retiree, even with moderate levels of inflation.

"There isn't much difference in the early years, but the impact compounds over time," it said.

"With inflation running at 5% a year, half the real value of the nominal income is lost over 14 years."

While some might argue that this is offset by the natural reduction in spending that occurs in retirement, Challenger said that the fall in spending is typically less than inflation, and retirees may not be able to make ends meet simply by reducing discretionary spending.

"If the cost of energy and groceries both increase, older retirees will not want a situation where they have to choose between cutting back on essential heating or grocery bills," Challenger said.

"As retirees don't have the luxury of salary increases to keep up with rising living costs, they are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of a sudden inflation spike or prolonged period of higher than expected inflation."

In addition, Challenger said that rising medical expenses could make matters worse.

"Analysis does reveal that the health component of the consumer price index (CPI) has been consistently higher than the overall CPI measure for the past 20 years, with the exception being the spike in overall inflation seen in recent months," the report said.

While this trend suggests that retirees' fears about health costs are justified, Challenger said the picture may not be as bleak as it seems. On average, the increase on total spending on health is offset by reduction in other spending- for example, on travel or entertainment, and a proportion of costs may also be covered by Medicare.

Challenger said that the Age Pension also provides some protection from inflation, including the twice-yearly indexation of Age Pension Payments and the Pensioner and Beneficiary Living cost index.

"There is additional inflation protection provided for retirees receiving a part of the Age Pension," it said.

"Recipients of a part Age Pension will see their payments rise by the same dollar amount as the full Age Pension, so they will benefit from greater inflation protection as a proportion of their previous payments."

When it comes to investments, Challenger noted that real assets can serve as inflation hedges because the underlying cash flows, such as rent, can be expected to rise as inflation continues.

Income stream options such as account-based pensions, guaranteed CPI-linked lifetime annuities and market-linked lifetime annuities can also help, Challenger said.