Retail, corporate funds lack transparency on ESG votes

Retail and corporate super funds continue to show a poor track record of how they vote on environmental, social and governance matters, new research shows.

According to the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), which analysed the voting records of the nation's 50 largest superannuation funds, found only 22 fund published their voting records.

Industry super funds (59%) led the charge, followed by public sector funds (18%), retail funds (14%) and corporate funds (9%).

Six of the largest super funds - AMP, BT, Colonial First State, Commonwealth Super Corporation, MLC and QSuper - either don't vote, don't disclose their voting records or support far fewer ESG proposals than their peers.

ACCR director of climate and environment Dan Gocher said these six funds manage more than $748 billion or about 38% of APRA-regulated funds.

"Their members deserve better transparency and stronger support for ESG issues. Despite a growing number of super funds claiming to incorporate ESG into their investment processes, the majority of super funds are still failing to support ESG proposals," he said.

Eight funds supported more than 50% of ESG proposals in 2020: NGS Super (86%), Vision Super (79%), Cbus (71%), Active Super (64%), HESTA (63%), Energy Super (59%), AustralianSuper (57%) and Care Super (54%).

Only seven funds consistently supported more than 50% of climate-related proposals between 2017 and 2020. Gocher lauded the eight funds that supported a majority of ESG proposals between this period.

However, the vast majority of funds continue "to pay lip service to ESG when it comes to proxy voting", he said.

"Incidentally, the best performing funds (according to APRA) tend to have better disclosure and are more supportive of ESG proposals. Despite every Australian having an interest in superannuation, there is no legal requirement for funds to disclose their voting record or how they have voted on ESG issue," he said.

Since ACCR began reviewing the voting records of the largest super funds in 2018, disclosure has improved.

"Voting in favour of shareholder resolutions, or filing such resolutions, is an accepted tool of active company stewardship, and an important mechanism for investors to raise concerns to company management. This tool is under-utilised by super funds, who are often expressing their frustration with companies through divestment," he said.