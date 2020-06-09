NEWS
Superannuation
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 9 JUN 2020   12:16PM

A new report has revealed a number of superannuation funds, including AustralianSuper, voted down shareholder resolutions on climate change despite signing up to the Investor Group on Climate Change.

The Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) found that eight members of the Investor Group on Climate Change supported less than 50% of climate related proposals between 2017 and 2019.

Those super funds were AustralianSuper, Cbus, BT, Russell Investments, First State Super, UniSuper and AMP.

The Investor Group on Climate Change is a group of 74 institutional investors and other parties concerned about the impact of climate change on their investments.

To join the group, institutional investors must sign a "statement of commitment" which asks them to demonstrate progress incorporating the risks and opportunities associated with climate change into investment decisions and business operations.

ACCR found the group did not appear to ask members to disclose their proxy voting records.

Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) chief executive Emma Herd said: "IGCC doesn't make recommendations to members about individual resolution votes or act as a proxy voting advisor. Investors will make their own judgements about the quality and merits of individual resolutions, and whether they represent the most effective means of encouraging companies to strengthen their climate change response."

AustralianSuper director of ESG and stewardship Andrew Grey told Financial Standard that the fund actively considers every climate change resolution that it votes on and supports those that are in line with the Paris Agreement.

He pointed out that in relation to a climate change BHP resolution which AustralianSuper did not support, the fund engaged with the company directly and met with the BHP chair.

"We did not vote in favour of the resolution because it was too narrow, seeking only that BHP walk away from its industry association memberships rather than put the onus the company to use its influence to create Paris aligned positions at them," Grey said.

"Subsequent industry association lobbying resolutions put forward by ACCR at Santos and Woodside this year, have been better by allowing for the companies to work with their industry associations to create Paris aligned positions. Accordingly, AustralianSuper supported both resolutions."

A BT spokesperson added that it exercises votes in the long-term best interests of customers and that it publishes its voting record and voting policy on its website.

"BT recognises that an abstain vote is different to voting against a resolution, and acknowledge that it can, in certain circumstances, be used as a legitimate means to send a deliberate message to a company," the spokesperson said.

Likewise, a spokesperson for AMP Capital (which acts as the investment manager and responsible entity for AMP Super's listed investments) said it publishes its proxy voting annually.

"We consider each proposal carefully and consult extensively with multiple stakeholders to fully understand the implications of each potential outcome for our clients. As a result, consistent with our published proxy voting policy voting decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, and in the best interest of our clients," an AMP Capital spokesperson said.

"AMP Capital has historically abstained from voting on constitutional amendment resolutions because even in cases where we support the spirit and aim of the resolution, we do not agree that constitutional changes are the correct mechanism to achieve this."

A First State Super spokesperson said that the fund updated its responsible investment policy and voting policy in July 2019 and since then has supported 100% of climate related votes at company AGMs internationally and 50% domestically.

The Investor Group on Climate Change wasn't the only group where signatories appeared not to act in line with its principles. ACCR pointed to the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors' Asset Ownership Stewardship Code too.

Principle 2 of the code states: "Asset owners should publicly disclose their policy for voting at company meetings and voting activity."

Media Super, MTAA Super and TWU Super are all signatories to that code but still only disclose a proxy voting record for their Australian shareholdings.

The ACCR report looked at how the 50 largest super funds in Australia, responsible for $1.85 trillion in assets, voted on 686 environmental, social and governance (ESG) shareholder proposals.

The report's authors propose that one way to ensure funds' voting better aligns with their public claims would be to mandate that proxy voting records be public for super funds.

Just 18 of the 50 largest funds disclose a complete proxy voting record. Retail funds, on average, had more incomplete voting records than industry funds.

While members of the Principles of Responsible Investment or Responsible Investment Association of Australia were more likely than non-members to disclose, members of the Financial Services Council (FSC) were actually less likely to disclose their voting than non-members. Only two out of 10 FSC members disclosed a complete proxy voting record.

BT and Rest earned a special mention in the ACCR report, as the only two funds to vote against shareholder proposals seeking greater disclosure on gender pay equity at companies whose employees are fund members (Adobe Systems and TJX Companies).

Local Government Super, meanwhile, had the strongest record for voting in favour of ESG related shareholder proposals - supporting 82%. It was also the only fund to disclose its votes before company meetings are held.

Read more: AustralianSuperReportInvestor GroupBTESGBHPFirst State SuperAdobe SystemsAndrew GreyAsset Ownership Stewardship CodeAustralian Centre for Corporate ResponsibilityCbusFinancial Services CouncilInvestment Association of AustraliaLocal Government SuperMedia SuperMTAA SuperParis AgreementRussell InvestmentsSantosTJX CompaniesTWU SuperUniSuperWoodside
