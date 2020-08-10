NEWS
Investment
Rejigging retirement income: First Sentier Investors
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 10 AUG 2020   11:43AM

In terms of retirement income solutions, there is a need to balance the fine line between making things simple and making them simplistic, according to Rudi Minbatiwala head of equity income at First Sentier Investors.

Speaking as part of the Actuaries Institute Virtual Summit, Minbatiwala warned there is a view that if someone can't explain something then it's unable to be used, particularly when it comes to retirement products.

"There is a requirement to bridge the knowledge gap between the finance industry professionals and the end consumer. There is a clear incentive to simplify but the key is to not make it simpler than it needs to be," he said.

He explained the flow on effect of over-simplification leads to clients focusing on current period outcomes, the investment managers focusing on generating yield across all asset classes and prioritising dividend policy over value creation.

"Focus on long-term income generation on a dollar basis which is what the client understands, rather than a yield basis," he said.

Minbatiwala said that retirement income solutions were relatively easy in an old regime where there were higher interest rates and a number of asset classes providing sufficient level of income to meet the needs.

"Now the challenge has changed and what we've seen in recent years is a requirement for a broader extension of asset classes to create a sustainable income solution for retirement," he said.

"For many people thinking about retirement income solutions there is still a reliance on using cash, fixed interest and bonds but there is a broadening of that allocation framework and equities have been called to do the heavy lifting as rates have come down."

He went on to explain the attraction of equities as a long term solution can be lost if short term needs are prioritised;"Investors can make mistakes over-focusing on income in a lower return environment. Look beyond the dividend yields for better income and total return opportunities."

